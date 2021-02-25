Marcus Liberty planned to tune in Tuesday night to watch his alma mater.
And he will be back in front of a screen Thursday night. And Saturday afternoon, too.
For the former Illini standout, Illinois basketball has become must-see TV in 2021.
“I’m watching every game,” Liberty told me this week from his home in Sarasota, Fla.
Liberty knows what the real thing looks like. He was an important member of arguably the best team in school history.
The 1988-89 Flyin’ Illini reached the Final Four, losing a heartbreaker in Seattle to eventual national champion Michigan. Along the way, they knocked off powerhouses Louisville and Syracuse, teams loaded with future NBA players.
The 2004-05 Illini led by Deron Williams and Dee Brown did the Flyin’ Illini one better, getting to the title game.
Liberty and his teammates will tell you Bruce Weber’s squad wasn’t quite at their level. It’s an unresolvable question. Good arguments exist for both teams, and we will never have the correct answer. Only opinion.
I saw the 1988-89 Illini in person once. And it was a loss at Iowa. I was on press row for the significant games in 2004-05, including the comeback win against Arizona in the regional final in Rosemont. By far, the most electric game I have ever witnessed in person.
Maybe another Illinois entry enters the 1989 vs. 2005 debate.
Brad Underwood’s current team is fifth in the country and despite Tuesday night’s 81-72 loss at Michigan State, still could vie for a national championship.
Liberty likes what he sees from Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and friends.
“Oh, man, a fun team to watch,” Liberty said. “A very exciting team. I really do enjoy watching them play.”
Liberty said the current team and the ‘04-05 model remind him of the Flyin’ Illini.
“All three teams were exciting,” he said. “And we were all special in our own, unique way.”
The Flyin’ Illini and 04-05 teams weren’t as big as the current team. No one on either roster like Man/Mountain Cockburn.
“They’re big,” Liberty said. “They’ve got a 7-footer that demands double teams. We didn’t have that.”
Put Cockburn on the Flyin’ Illini and they would have brought home the title.
“That wouldn’t have been fair to college basketball,” Liberty said.
Clear-cut leaderDosunmu is competing for Big Ten and National Player of the Year honors. Liberty is impressed.
“He’s been playing great basketball,” Liberty said. “He’s leading the team and having fun. It seems like he wants more. He works his butt off.”
Dosunmu has made huge leaps on the court since his freshman season.
“The No. 1 thing that I noticed was his strength,” Liberty said. “You need that.”
Dosunmu could have turned pro after his first two seasons. But he came back for his junior year.
“They made a game plan: ‘Let’s get stronger. Let’s work on some of the things that these NBA executives are saying. You need to work on your three-point shot. You need to work on dribbling with your left hand,’” Liberty said. “He did all those things.”
The reward will come in the NBA draft, where he is projected to be a first-rounder.
Dosunmu got the right advice and listened to it.
Liberty sees similarities between Dosunmu’s improvement and the advances made by his former teammate Kendall Gill. Like Dosunmu, Gill worked on his shortcomings, became the No. 5 pick in the 1990 NBA draft and played 15 seasons in the league.
“Both of them stayed in the gym,” Liberty said. “They worked on their jump shots to get better. Now, you are seeing the results.”
Expanding rolesUnderwood tweaked the starting lineup earlier in the season, inserting Jacob Grandison. That moved Da’Monte Williams to the bench, which Liberty said has improved the team’s depth.
“They have some guys that can come in and play,” Liberty said. “You’ve got some pieces that can help. Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) is coming off the bench. You’ve got two or three guys who are in that rotation. Underwood is really trying to get ready for that next run, meaning the NCAA. You’re going to see people trying to take things away from Ayo. Now, you need other people you’ve got to rely on.”
Can the current team reach the Final Four like the Flyin’ Illini and ‘04-05 team?
“I think so,” Liberty said. “Right now, Ayo is playing at a whole other level. His partner Kofi is too. They are both playing at a high, high level. When you have two players doing that and you have (Trent) Frazier who is knocking down big shots, that’s a recipe for success.”
The Flyin’ Illini were tested during the season by the Big Ten. So was the ‘04-05 team, which was joined by Michigan State in the Final Four.
The night in and night out Big Ten battles prepare the current team for what is ahead.
“It’s going to help a lot,” Liberty said. “The Big Ten is a grind-it-out conference. But this year’s team can go up and down with just about anybody in the country, too. They have both flavors. They’ve got that hot and spicy flavor and they’ve got that, ‘I can chill a little bit and we can still play with you.’”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.