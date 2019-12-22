Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) is surrounded by Missouri's guard Dru Smith (12) and Missouri's forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) in the Braggin´ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) is surrounded by Missouri's guard Dru Smith (12) and Missouri's forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) in the Braggin´ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) and Missouri's forward Mitchell Smith (5) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) is surrounded by Missouri's guard Dru Smith (12) and Missouri's forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) points to Missouri's forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) as the referee separates them in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Missouri's fans stand up and cheer as Illinois fans sit silent in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) has the ball knocked away by Missouri's guard Dru Smith (12) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Missouri's guard Dru Smith (12) watch as Missouri's forward Kobe Brown (24) picks up the loose ball in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) guards Missouri's guard Dru Smith (12) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) denies and easy layup for Missouri's forward Mitchell Smith (5) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) deflects a shot by Missouri's guard Dru Smith (12) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and Missouri's guard Dru Smith (12) and Missouri's guard Mark Smith (13) go after loose ball in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) goes up against Missouri's forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1)gets hit from behind while shooting in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Missouri's forward Kobe Brown (24) and Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois head coach Brad Underwood chats with Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) is fouled by Missouri's guard Javon Pickett (4) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette The referee tells Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1), Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0), Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) to get over to their bench in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) double up on Missouri's guard Mark Smith (13) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, right, and Missouri's head coach Cuonzo Martin both pace the sidelines in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Missouri's guard Xavier Pinson (1) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois head coach Brad Underwood during a time-out late in the game in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) and Missouri's guard Javon Pickett (4) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Missouri's guard Dru Smith (12) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois head coach Brad Underwood heads to the post game press conference with Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) behind him in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) gets a response to his yell fro Illinois guard Tyler Underwood (32), Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) and Illinois center Jermaine Hamlin (34) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15), Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0), Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Missouri's guard Mark Smith (13) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) coaches from he sidelines in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) faces Missouri's forward Mitchell Smith (5), Missouri's forward Kobe Brown (24) and Missouri's guard Dru Smith (12) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) guards Missouri's guard Mark Smith (13) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Missouri's guard Mark Smith (13) after the game in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois head coach Brad Underwood in the press conference following in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
ST. LOUIS — Earlier in the week, Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood said he doesn’t read newspaper articles about his team.
That’s a good thing. Because he might not like the following: His Illinois team I saw play Missouri on Saturday at the Enterprise Center doesn’t look like it belongs in the NCAA tournament.
Illinois’ fourth loss of the season — a 63-56 defeat to the rival Tigers — could end up being a bracket buster. When the selection committee gets together in March, the neutral-site failure against Missouri might doom the Illini to the NIT. Or worse.
The Tigers have already dropped four games themselves. With more Ls to come. They lost games to Xavier, Butler and Oklahoma. No disgrace there.
The trouble starts with the 68-60 home upset to Charleston Southern. That’s 4-6 Charleston Southern. Bad loss for Missouri means a really bad loss for Illinois.
Once it dives into the SEC on Jan. 4, Missouri is going to drop more games. Maybe a lot of them.
While not nearly as strong as the Big Ten, there is still plenty of pop in 14-team league.
Unless Missouri can pretend every opponent is Illinois, it will be a long season.
Delayed turnaround
Back to Illinois. This is supposed to be magic third season for Underwood’s team.
An NCAA tournament berth is the goal. Fans got used to March Madness during successful runs by Lou Henson, Lon Kruger, Bill Self and Bruce Weber.
Lately? Not so much.
The first two seasons with Underwood did not go well. But he welcomed back key players Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Trent Frazier. Plus, he added superstar big guy Kofi Cockburn.
That ought to be enough to turn the corner, right?
A recent win against Michigan and near-miss at Maryland seemed to be signs of pending success.
But Saturday’s performance in front of a split crowd was a step backward.
It mirrors the turned-around Illinois football team’s home loss to Eastern Michigan. (Lovie Smith was in the crowd Saturday, which made me think of it.)
Is there a Wisconsin-type upset out there that will put Illinois back on the NCAA tournament track?
Maybe Jan. 2 at Michigan State. Win there and it will wipe out some of the negatives from Saturday.
I asked Underwood about the potential impact of Saturday’s loss.
“(It’s) 40 minutes in a very, very long season,” he said. “With 18 (more) Big Ten games to play.
“I don’t put anymore emphasis on one game. I don’t put anymore emphasis on this one than the 18 that are coming.”
Underwood chose to credit the opponent.
“They were better (Saturday),” Underwood said.
Playing in the Big Ten helps Illinois’ NCAA hopes.
“We’re in the No. 1 league in the country,” Underwood said. “Right now, it’s not even close. We’re going to have plenty of opportunities. We’ve got to do some things better.”
Friendly rivals
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin thinks the Illini will be in the big dance.
“There’s no question in my mind they’re an NCAA tournament team barring any major injuries to their key guys,” Martin said. “They can score it. You have guards that can get to the rim and make plays. You have physical bigs that can make plays.”
Play another day, and Illinois could have walked off with the basketball-player-sized Braggin’ Rights trophy.
“It’s a great team, in my opinion,” Martin said. “There’s no question about it. Brad has built a tremendous roster. He’s got interior guys, big guys, guards that can make plays. They’ve got all those things. We just won the basketball game.”
Underwood liked to hear it.
“I appreciate that,” the Illinois coach said. “He’s been around a lot of them.
“They got off to some struggles early in their season. Now, they’ve done what we did. They’ve fought back and played three really good ones.”
The rivalry clearly meant a lot to the Tigers, who improved to 7-4 with their second consecutive win in the annual series.
Loaded with Illinois connections, Missouri seemed to take the game more personally.
“It’s way bigger than us, just for our coaches and our whole organization,” Missouri’s Xavier Pinson said. “For us to get this win, it’s us showing our love for Mizzou.”
The Tigers didn’t seem overly impressed with Illinois’ prior work.
“We don’t really worry about that,” Javon Pickett said. “We came in there wanting to be a physical team. We wanted to go out there and be aggressive throughout the whole game.