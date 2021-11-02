Asmussen | Luncheon a sign of 'normalcy'
They hadn’t gotten together en masse in 20 months. Until Monday.
The return of the Illini Rebounders Club luncheon was definitely a sight for sore eyes. Particularly those belonging to the guest of honor: Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood.
“Man, it is great to be back,” Underwood said.
Moved this year to the I Hotel, the luncheon was packed with an enthusiastic crowd of 300.
For most of an hour, the fifth-year leader talked about his team and its goals.
Illinois is coming off a Big Ten tournament title season and No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. It was a banner year that Illini fans didn’t get to watch in person.
“The biggest challenge I had last year was for all you fans,” Underwood said. “You guys got to see a glimpse on TV of how fun that team was, how hard they worked, how together they were.”
The Illini played in an empty State Farm Center.
“It was an eerie feeling,” Underwood said. “It was very bizarre to be in State Farm, getting ready to play a game, and not have that vibe. Especially from the year before when you remember the Iowa game just how electric that was.”
For Underwood, college sports are all about the experience. Creating memories. Not so easy in front of empty seats.
“We missed you guys,” Underwood said.
One look back
Illinois reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in eight years. It featured a first-team All-American (Ayo Dosunmu) and second-teamer (Kofi Cockburn). It put itself back in the national spotlight like Dee and Deron and the “Flyin’ Illini.”
“Last year was a special year,” Underwood said.
Except ...
“Crappy ending. I’ll be real.”
Underwood said he spent part of the off-season trying to figure out what happened in a second-round loss to Loyola Chicago.
“Every logical reason I come up with sounds like an excuse,” he said. “We got beat.”
It didn’t take away from what the team accomplished in a second consecutive turnaround season. Dosunmu, Cockburn and pals put the program back on track.
Just curious
Underwood answered strings of questions from the Rebounders Club crowd.
Well, most questions.
“Bring us up to speed on the injury with Trent (Frazier), Da’Monte (Williams) and (Austin) Hutcherson,” a luncheon-goer asked.
“No,” Underwood responded as the crowd roared. “Is that a good answer?”
Underwood drew multiple laughs with self-deprecating humor.
“I got a little upset the other night,” he said. “That’s happened before.”
Though he tossed a playful jab or two at the Illini, Underwood made it clear he likes his team. A lot.
“It’s a great group of guys,” he said. “I feel our chemistry getting better every day.”
More to come
Monday’s meeting was the first of five scheduled this season. The luncheons are held monthly.
The luncheons mark a return to normalcy for club activities.
“I think some people are still hesitant to come back in person,” Rebounders Club President Bruce Knight said.
Interest in Underwood’s basketball team is high. And therefore, interest in the club is high.
“Signups for memberships are going good. There’s a lot of excitement,” Knight said.
The Rebounders Club held Zoom luncheons when in-person wasn’t possible. Underwood was part of what were smaller online gatherings.
Underwood will attend each luncheon. His coaching staff will be featured at future meetings.
“People know Chester (Frazier) but haven’t heard from him,” Knight said. “They don’t know Tim (Anderson) yet, and, of course, Geoff (Alexander) is in a different role.”
Knight is thrilled to bring the luncheons back.
“Our board has been working hard toward this, and everybody is very excited,” Knight said. “I think attendance at the lunches will build over the year and get bigger and bigger.”
COVID-19 cut into some of the club’s traditional events. With the luncheons, the goal is to keep it as safe and simple as possible. Based on Monday’s first outing: Mission accomplished.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.