CHAMPAIGN — We’re going to need a new NCAA rule book. Or at least an adapted one.
Flexibility is in. Stubbornly clinging to the past is out.
COVID-19 will force major changes in the way college sports operate.
The organization rightfully canceled the NCAA tournament and the spring sports season. That could have meant the end of the line for college seniors.
But late last week, the NCAA agreed to extend the eligibility for athletes in spring sports.
When the games resume, hopefully sooner rather than later, everybody has a chance to get an extra year.
A great first step. Especially for seniors, who didn’t think they were going to be able to finish what they started.
There is more the NCAA can do to ease the mental burden on the athletes. They have worked their entire lives to be in the position they are in now. Seems unfair to pull that away because of something completely out of their control.
There is a simple fix and it should extend to all spring and winter sports. (I will get to the fall sports in a later column.)
The NCAA needs to temporarily ease the scholarship limits for winter and spring sports.
That will allow seniors to return for a another year without cutting into the opportunity for others.
Yes, the benches and locker rooms might get a bit more crowded. Fortunately, most programs have an excess of room to grow. Three to five extra athletes shouldn’t be a problem.
When do the limits go back on? Like my wife says when she doesn’t like a suggestion I have: We’ll see.
The smart people in charge of college athletics will find a sweet spot: when the time is right to go back to normal.
My hunch is it will take at least two full calendar years. Maybe more. That’s OK.
The leaders of college sports often say “it’s all about the student-athletes.” Time to prove it.
A do-over
In golf, we call it a mulligan. NCAA winter sports should take one.
Don’t wipe out the season that just happened. Illinois went from 21 losses to 21 wins. That needs to stay in the record book forever. And it will.
But like that dribbler I hit on the fourth tee, try again. With every club in the bag.
Andres Feliz, Kipper Nichols, Tyler Underwood, Samson Oladimeji: Come on back. For Senior Year 2.0.
Same goes for every school. And every sport.
There is going to be a hunger for competition when the games resume. If it is safe, and that’s imperative, it makes sense to expand the numbers of games, meets and matches. Easier to do with a full roster.
This is not just a basketball proposal. This applies to wrestling, hockey, swimming and diving.
Everybody deserves one more try. In every sport.
Not all the seniors will take advantage of the bonus year. Some will decide to move on with the rest of their lives. But they need to have that option to return.
Paying for it
Yes, the schools will need to pony up more money to expand their rosters.
One suggestion: Rethink or postpone facility upgrades. That $100 million indoor practice facility shouldn’t come before taking care of the athletes that use it.
The arms race in athletics had gotten out of control. Everybody likes nice things. But not at the expense of the basics.
Perspective and common sense need to take over.
Also, the athletic departments can ask for financial help not related to new structures.
Sports fans are a generous lot. They are willing to pitch in.
My guess is the school will have little trouble raising funds to pay for another season with Feliz. That would take about a minute. Hoping to see No. 10 for another 35 games or so.