CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood just received a $442,000 raise. Yes, we’d all take it.
The third-year Illinois coach earned the bump — and a contract extension — by turning the men’s basketball program. Ahead of schedule.
Certainly, Underwood’s fine work has gotten the attention of athletic directors across the country.
Who might have considered taking a run at the coach.
Not now.
Illinois’ preemptive move effectively takes Underwood off the market, with the extension in effect through 2026. And ensures the upward mobility of the Illini program has a chance to continue.
Recruiting is going well. If star guard Ayo Dosunmu moves on to the NBA after the season, as expected, Illinois has help on the way.
The school is raising the pay for Underwood’s assistants: Orlando Antigua, Chin Coleman and Stephen Gentry are critical to the team’s success.
They are being rewarded, which improves the chances they will stay in Champaign-Urbana.
Illinois did what was needed for Underwood and his staff. The school took the logical next step.
Underwood’s total compensation jumps to $3.4 million. Right now that moves him into the Top 20 in the nation.
In the Big Ten, only Michigan State’s Tom Izzo makes more, worth a reported $3.95 million.
Illinois put beaucoup bucks into rebuilding State Farm Center. And there are plans to spend a bundle on the Ubben Basketball Complex.
So, of course, the basketball coach and his staff should be paid at similar levels.
Underwood’s new deal reminds us about the explosion in coaches’ salaries. Especially in basketball and football.
Fifteen years ago, Bruce Weber led the Illini to the NCAA title game. For $550,000. That barely covers Underwood’s increase.
Success brought Weber contract extensions and big raises.
His monster season came before BTN and the rapid rise in Big Ten revenue through television deals,
Weber eventually got paid. He is making $2.6 million this season at Kansas State, Underwood’s alma mater.
Good times for the current and former Wildcats.
If he keeps winning, Underwood’s salary will continue to climb. He is scheduled to hit $4 million at the end of the new deal. That isn’t a ceiling.
How much is too much?
You might not like my answer: Whatever it takes.
If you are at Kentucky, where basketball is a religion, John Calipari is worth $8 million. And what value has Mike Krzyzewski added to Duke over the years? Way more than his current price, just under $9 million.
Of the top five earners in college basketball this season, four of them are at traditional powers Duke, Kentucky, UCLA and Kansas. The fifth: Rick Barnes at Tennessee. Hmmmm.
Success at those schools translates into an endless supply of funds for basketball. You need to spend money to make money.
That’s what is happening at Illinois. Success this season after a long swoon has meant more fannies in the seats, more popcorn, hotdog and beer sales at the concession stands. Underwood, his staff and team deserve the credit.
On Monday, Illinois agreed and did the right thing. A pat on the back for a job well done. And a little extra in the bank account.