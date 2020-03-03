CHAMPAIGN — I first talked to Bill Self almost 20 years ago. A reporter friend in Tulsa, Okla., gave me Self’s number and told me to give him a call. Why Self?
Lon Kruger had just left Illinois to become the coach of the Atlanta Hawks.
Self, then kicking butt and taking names at Tulsa, was the most logical replacement. By far.
Fresh off a 32-5 season and an appearance in the Elite Eight, Self was on every athletic director’s speed dial. The next big thing.
My thoughts after talking to Self the first time back in 2000: Please, let Illinois hire him.
For so many reasons.
Friendly. Accessible. Funny. Interesting. And, obviously, a talented coach.
I didn’t know then he would someday be a Hall of Famer, but I wouldn’t have bet against it.
In 27 seasons at Oral Roberts, Tulsa, Illinois and Kansas, Self has piled up 706 victories and 22 NCAA tournament berths. Not bad for a guy who went 6-21 his first year at ORU.
In three seasons at Illinois, Self won 27, 26 and 25 games. And two Big Ten titles. Almost as important, he left Bruce Weber a team that reached the NCAA title game in 2005, two years after he moved to Kansas. Without Self, Deron Williams and Dee Brown would have likely gone elsewhere.
Catching up
Self left Champaign-Urbana for Lawrence 17 years ago. I hadn’t talked to him since.
Until Tuesday.
I tried him in the morning, but he couldn’t talk right away. He was in a compliance meeting.
“Believe it or not, we have a lot of these around here,” Self said.
I called back mid-afternoon. We chatted for 15 minutes on a wide range of topics, starting with his old school.
“Looks like the Illini got it going in the right direction,” Self said.
Next subject: Self’s current team. Going into Saturday’s game at Kansas State (speaking of Weber), the Jayhawks were 25-3 overall and ranked No. 1. Now, they’re 26-3 and will likely stay atop the polls after a 62-58 road win on Saturday over Weber’s Wildcats.
Not that Self thinks much about the rankings.
“I don’t want to say I could care less because you’d rather be there than not be there,” Self said. “But it does not mean much. Our resume is pretty good. Whether you lose a game or two and fall in the polls, I think we’ve got a pretty strong foundation as long as we keep taking care of business.”
Self likes his current team, which showed its toughness with a bruising victory last Saturday at then-No. 1 Baylor. It was the eighth road win of the season for Kansas.
“The win against Baylor was as good as we’ve played and as tough as we’ve played,” Self said. “We only made three threes.”
The three losses so far came against Duke, Villanova and Baylor. All teams bound for the NCAA tournament.
“I don’t think that we’re great, but I do think we’ve played really well at times,” Self said. “Certainly, I love our pieces. We’ve got good players. But if we don’t guard and rebound, we can get beat so easily because we haven’t shot the ball consistently well at all.”
Like always, Kansas gets every opponent’s best effort. Fine with Self.
“That’s what you’re going into in the NCAA tournament,” he said.
If projections hold, Kansas will be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Again. That should mean a trip to nearby Omaha, Neb., for the first two rounds.
“If it goes as it has in the past,” Self said.
In his 17th season at Kansas, Self has a staggering 499-109 record. With one national title (2008), two other Final Four appearances and four more times in the Elite Eight.
“We’ve done OK,” Self said.
In 2017, his first year of eligibility, Self was selected for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
“It’s overwhelming and humbling,” Self said, “I personally think there are a lot of people who contributed to our sport more than I have that would deserve it. It’s something I’ll treasure forever.”
Self just reached another milestone. On Feb. 8 at TCU, Self picked up win No. 700.
There is an iconic picture at Kansas that shows legend Phog Allen when he won his 700th game. Allen is pictured with his granddaughter.
Self duplicated the famous Allen photo with his granddaughter Ella.
“That’s what made that win cool for me, having her there and sharing it with her,” Self said.
Awaiting word
On the court, all is well for Self and the Jayhawks. Off the court? Not so much. On Sept. 23, the school received a Notice of Allegation from the NCAA, charging the program with significant violations.
Kansas was implicated in the pay-for-play scandal involving Adidas.
Self has denied wrongdoing.
Don’t bet on a quick resolution of the case. Kansas appears to be backing its coach and the basketball program.
A long fight will drag well beyond this season into the summer and maybe even next year. Stay tuned.
And remember, Self isn’t the first big-time coach involved in NCAA scandal. No need to tell Illini fans who is on that list.
Quick stop
Self came to Champaign on Nov. 16 to see Jalen Green of California’s Prolific Prep, which played St. Louis Christian at Centennial High School. Green scored 32 points in a 107-82 victory.
Self didn’t make much of a fuss.
“I was low key,” Self said.
It had been a while since he last visited C-U. What did he think?
“I was in and out, but I did drive around in town enough to know I don’t recognize the place at all,” Self said.
Especially between Willard Airport and downtown Champaign.
“That has grown up so much I couldn’t believe it,” Self said.
Old friends
When he was playing basketball at Oklahoma State, Self hosted a young recruit from Independence (Kan.) Community College. The same guy now in charge at Illinois: Brad Underwood.
“I’ve known him for 35 years,” Self said. “I really like Brad. But even more than that, I think he’s really good. I love how hard his teams play. I love his old school approach, which is to me very refreshing. He’s got a unique way to get the kids to enjoy playing. I’m a big fan.”
Underwood ended up at Kansas State. Small world given that is now Self’s biggest rival.
“I would have loved for him to come to Oklahoma State because that would have ensured that there was one less guy I had to beat out if he was on the team,” Self joked. “No, Brad was a good player. Our careers paralleled each other a little bit.”
They met twice in Underwood’s lone season at Oklahoma State, with Kansas winning close games.
“The people down there (in Stillwater) really liked him,” Self said.
Maybe Self and Underwood will be paired in this year’s NCAA tournament. We can always hope.
Sad time
On Jan. 23, one of Self’s favorite Illini, Robert Archibald, died at age 39.
Self attended the memorial service for the late big man in the Chicago suburbs.
“Like most people that Arch touched, they probably felt they were very connected to him,” Self said.
Self kept in contact with Archibald after college. While trying to decide if he wanted to go into coaching, Archibald spent several days in Lawrence with Self and his wife, Cindy.
“I was always a huge fan,” Self said. “The thing that I thought that was so cool about him was when that thing was really rolling for us, and we had all those tough kids, but Arch was by far the toughest.”
The loss of Archibald reminded Self to keep in close contact with his former players. And he does.
Former Illini Jerrance Howard, a Kansas assistant, helps make it happen. Self talks to Deron Williams, Dee Brown, Roger Powell, Brian Cook, Sergio McClain, Frank Williams, Marcus Griffin, Lucas Johnson and Sean Harrington.
And he will be talking to me again. It won’t be another 17 years.