Asmussen | Save these dates when it pertains to the Illini
The calendar flipped at midnight Tuesday. We said buh-bye to 2019.
The year when Illinois footbal reached a bowl and men’s basketball missed the NCAA tournament. Again.
Dwelling on the past is no fun. I am more of a looking forward kind of columnist. Embrace 2020 for its potential and cool numbers. They named a TV show after it, for gosh sakes.
Here are 10 dates Illinois fans should circle on their 2020 calendars:
Feb. 5
It’s the traditional college football signing day, which has taken a back seat to the December period. Currently, the Illini class is a ranked a Big Ten-low No. 70 by Rivals.com.
It could be worse. Like Missouri (No. 78) or Southern Cal (No. 83).
Lovie Smith looks to add a player or two to help out next season. He has limited open scholarships, so he will be extremely picky.
March 15
In recent years, Selection Sunday has been a bummer in C-U. Right now, the Illini are outside the bracket. But a strong Big Ten run will have Illinois in the field of 68.
The Illini have already split two Big Ten games (the near-miss against Maryland would have been huge). A 10-8 conference finish will get Illinois in the conversation.
An 11-7 mark or better makes it more likely. Winning at Ohio State late in the regular season will be a huge help. And/or road victories at NCAA-bound Michigan State, Michigan, Iowa or Penn State always bolsters the resume in front of the selection committee.
March 21
If the Illinois High School Association follows the pattern from 2015, it will announce the future of the boys’ basketball state tournament site in conjunction with the Class 3A and 4A state finals.
Champaign-Urbana is actively pursuing the tournament, which has been in Peoria way too long. No offense fine folks from the lovely city, but it’s time for it to come home to State Farm Center for the first time since 1995.
April 15
Next chance for hotshot basketball guard Adam Miller to sign with Underwood’s team. The Chicago Morgan Park standout — who averaged 34.5 points during the Mustangs’ four games this past week at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., including games of 54 points and 41 points — waited until the regular period rather than making it official on Nov. 13.
Miller would likely fill a huge void for the Illini (see June 25).
April 23
The opening day of the NFL draft in Paradise, Nev. Illinois won’t have its first first-rounder since Whitney Mercilus and A.J. Jenkins both did in 2012. But it should have a few players selected the second and third day.
May 1
Illinois begins defense of its Big Ten men’s golf title at a familiar course: Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove.
Mike Small’s team is looking for its sixth consecutive title and 11th in 12 years. Small runs the most dominant program on campus. By far.
May 7
Eichelberger Field in Urbana will be hopping as Illinois hosts the Big Ten softball tournament. For the first time in program history.
Tyra Perry’s team gets an extra boost from the home crowd and field namesake Shorty Eichelberger.
June 25
Live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, it’s the NBA draft. Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu is expected to be a part of it. But the mock drafts I looked at earlier this week didn’t have him selected in the first round. Might he stick around in C-U for a third season? Never say never.
July 26
The Olympic volleyball competition opens at the Tokyo Games. And a pair of former Illini stars are in the mix to be part of Team USA: setter Jordyn Poulter and outside hitter Michelle Bartsch-Hackley. Both played a key role on the last two Illini teams to reach the Final Four, with Poulter in 2018 and Bartsch-Hackley in 2011.
Dec. 6
The destinations for the Big Ten bowl teams are announced. The guess here is Illinois won’t be relegated to the last choice. More likely, it will move up a spot or two or three. So, maybe the Music City Bowl (yes) or the Las Vegas Bowl (heck yes). The Belk (Charlotte, N.C.) and Chez-It (Phoenix) are also options. If the Illini win a lot of games, the Rose, Orange, Citrus and Outback could be a factor.
