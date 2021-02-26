CHAMPAIGN — Tom Izzo’s team needed the win against No. 5 Illinois. I get it.
So, nobody should be surprised Michigan State turned ultra-physical.
Remember, Izzo has given his guys shoulder pads and football helmets to wear during practice.
But Tuesday night, the Spartans went too far.
Freshman Mady Sissoko’s violent hit against Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu properly drew a quick ejection. Fans watching at home reacted with a collective uproar and then took to social media to share their outrage.
The fans weren’t wrong. Their favorite team’s best player took an unnecessary shot to the face. A costly one at that.
Dosunmu didn’t play Thursday night against Nebraska because of a broken nose. Though he is listed as out indefinitely, I expect to see Dosunmu back sooner rather than later. The Illini have an important game Saturday afternoon at No. 23 Wisconsin.
I assume the Big Ten is looking at the Tuesday play and will consider further action against Sissoko.
To be fair, the Michigan State big guy should have to sit as many games as he cost Dosunmu.
It wasn’t his first tussle with the Illini. Earlier in the game, Sissoko smacked Kofi Cockburn in the head.
The officials didn’t issue any extra penalty for that one. Opponents tend to bounce off Cockburn, who takes a constant pounding.
The 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn has done a great job in college of maintaining his cool. The Spartans tried to throw him off, sending a string of players his direction.
Rare airWhen the Chicago Bulls were winning NBA titles in the 1990s, nobody messed with Michael Jordan. Why? Because opponents knew better.
Smashing the superstar in the head would have brought a quick elbow from Charles Oakley, Horace Grant and Dennis Rodman.
Dosunmu is Illinois’ Jordan. His teammates will protect him from obvious not-part-of-the-game attacks, like what happened Tuesday at the Breslin Center.
The officials were partly to blame. Yes, they called a lot of fouls and Illinois went to the line 34 times. Never mind that Brad Underwood’s team would have won had it not missed 15 freebies.
The officials let the game get out of hand and were lucky there wasn’t a bigger skirmish.
Had Sissoko remained on the court, it is possible the Illini would have tried to exact some measure of revenge. And that could have turned into one of those ugly melees they show over and over on “SportsCenter.”
Thankfully, it didn’t happen.
The brand of basketball played by the Spartans needs to be discouraged.
Fans want to see great athleticism and skill. Dunks and three-pointers. Nifty passes to guarded teammates. Defense that relies more on speed and technique than blunt force.
In other words, it is not football. Physical? Yes. Aggressive? Fine.
But it can’t look like an MMA match.
Lead by exampleIzzo’s team won Tuesday’s game fair and square. It beat Illinois to more loose balls. It shot better from the field, from beyond the arc and at the foul line. It blocked more shots, had more steals and turned the ball over less often.
And Michigan State was called for more fouls. Twenty-four of them to be exact. Besides Sissoko getting tossed, two others fouled out and another had four fouls.
This is one of Izzo’s worst teams at Michigan State. Because of departures and injuries, the Spartans are in danger of missing the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1997. Not counting the pandemic-ruined 2020 tournament.
Last time there was a tournament, Michigan State reached the 2019 Final Four. Izzo has been there eight times as Spartans head coach.
He just turned 66 and his coaching clock is ticking down. The Spartans have always been known for their willingness to mix it up. Nothing wrong with that.
Taking out the best player in the Big Ten (and I’d argue the nation) late in a game you are going to win leaves a bad taste.
Illinois and Michigan State aren’t scheduled to play again this season. But the Big Ten tournament has a way of creating must-see, uncomfortable matchups.
If Illinois finishes second in the final standings, it could face Michigan State in the quarterfinals.
Hope the officials will have their whistles ready.
Might be a good idea for the Illini to bring football helmets, too. Just in case.