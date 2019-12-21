CHAMPAIGN — Yes, 58-year-old Jon Sundvold can still shoot it. Like an elder Stephen Curry.
Want proof?
Two years ago, a radio show host challenged the former Missouri star to try to hit 9 of 10 free throws.
Challenge accepted.
While prepping for a basketball broadcast at Florida, Sundvold went to the line and started firing.
“They had a Nike ball with the wide seams,” he said, “which I like.”
He hit 10 in a row. Then 33. Then 58. The streak ended at 126 in a row.
Challenged destroyed.
“Some things never leave,” Sundvold said.
As the great Dizzy Dean once said: It ain’t braggin’ if you can do it.
And Sundvold did it.
During a nine-year NBA career, when he hit 85 percent of his free throws. And during four seasons at Missouri, when he helped the Tigers win four consecutive Big Eight titles and make four NCAA tournament appearances. His senior year season in 1982-83, Sundvold was an All-American.
The Tigers’ legend is on the SEC Network call for Saturday’s Illinois-Missouri game that tips at noon at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
It makes perfect sense. Sundvold played in the series three times, going 2-1.
“It was a big game,” Sundvold said. “My freshman year, we went to Champaign and won there, which was unusual. It was a big deal. You felt it.”
During Sundvold’s sophomore season, the game shifted to its now-permanent home in St. Louis. The teams didn’t play his senior season.
Don’t fret Illini fans. Sundvold promises to be fair during the broadcast. Though he lives in Columbia, he learned long ago that cheering and broadcasting do not mix.
“It’s not hard for me,” Sundvold said. “What I hope for is a great game and no overtime. I’d just soon end at two hours. Someone hit a shot at the buzzer, fan bases will be happy, then I can sneak out the side door and head back home.”
Announcers can’t take sides.
“I’ve done hundreds of Missouri-Kansas games,” he said. “To be honest, Kansas fans probably think I’m as pro-Kansas as anybody.”
Glory days
Sundvold will be the first to admit the series is not what it once was. Both Illinois and Missouri enter Saturday’s game unranked.
“I think both programs are trying to get where they once were,” Sundvold said. “Historically, you predominantly had nationally-ranked teams and with potential NBA draft picks. Through the ’80s and ’90s. Slowly that’s changed with the evolution of basketball. Neither program lately has been in the Top 20 or Top 10.”
The matchup used to be the game of the night for ESPN. Just before Christmas, Illinois-Missouri held a special place on the network’s schedule.
“The crowds are not quite like they were, but it’s a festive event,” Sundvold said. “It’s great for fan bases.”
In the old days, the game served as a benchmark for the two teams. Beat Missouri/Illinois and you had a chance for a special season.
“Here was the true test,” Sundvold said.
The coaches helped make the series special. Illinois’ Lou Henson and Missouri’s Norm Stewart had a friendly-ish rivalry.
“They were friends,” Sundvold said. “But they could stir up their fan bases. Unlike today, I think coaches are a little more protective of their contracts and being politically correct. Back in the old days, they could say a lot of stuff. Whether it was to fire up their fan base or antagonize the other fan base. That’s more what it was.”
The current coaches might be moving back toward the old ways.
Sundvold knows Illinois’ Brad Underwood and Missouri’s Cuonzo Martin well.
“Brad’s a tough guy and he knows what the game means,” Sundvold said. “Cuonzo Martin, who is an East St. Louis guy, knows what the game means.”
Over the years, the game featured plenty of NBA-worthy talent. Including Sundvold.
“Both schools want to get back to that level,” Sundvold said.
Sundvold looks for more consistency from Illinois.
“Especially on the offensive end,” Sundvold said. “I watched the Miami game and you just shake your head. You watch the Maryland game and say, ‘Wow, they’re good, but they lose.’ Then you’ve got Michigan.”
One of a kind
Sundvold understands the uniqueness of Braggin’ Rights. The tickets are divided equally. The cheering never stops.
“We’ve gotten used to more neutral-site games now,” Sundvold said. “Even a neutral site, you didn’t have the 50 percent each crowd. Both bands are there.
“The atmosphere is really quite fun for a fan, but also spectacular for a player. When you come out to warm up, there’s something there. You’re sitting in St. Louis.”
Sundvold doesn’t see hatred between the fan bases. But there is extreme dislike.
“I think it’s pretty intense,” he said. “That makes it fun for players.”