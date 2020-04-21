Like the rest of us, Marcus Liberty tuned in to ESPN on Sunday night to watch the first two hours of the Chicago Bulls documentary “The Last Dance.”
“I think everybody and their mom and their grandma and their nieces and nephews watched that one,” the former Flyin’ Illini said Monday from his Florida home.
Liberty is a big fan of the show.
“To have all that footage of Michael Jordan and interviews,” Liberty said, “it brings it back to life again.”
The five-night, 10-part series airs the next four Sundays. The first two hours set up what was to come, tracing both Jordan’s early life and the building of the Bulls into the dynasty they became in the 1990s.
Jordan grew up in a time before helicopter parents.
“Even hearing the stories about how he got cut in high school and his mom and dad didn’t rush in there and say, ‘Why are you cutting my son?’ They basically let the chips fall where they may,” Liberty said. “Michael went and got the information from the coach, worked his butt off and made the team the next year. There’s a lot of life lessons people can get from that just by listening to some of the conversations people had. The things that Michael Jordan said were remarkable.”
Liberty liked what Jordan’s perspective was when he first arrived in the NBA.
“I’m going to let my game speak for myself because my voice won’t mean anything because I’m a rookie,” Jordan said back then. “If I go in there and play hard, they’ll see that I mean business.”
Close encounters
Liberty first met Jordan in 1986 at a summer basketball event in Chicago.
Liberty was then a rising high school star for Chicago King.
“I was on the same team as Michael,” Liberty said. “After the game, he actually called me into his separate locker room and he said, ‘I like your game.’ He gave me his phone number to call him.”
But Liberty never dialed.
“I was so afraid at the time. I didn’t know what I would ask the great Michael Jordan,” Liberty said. “I had an opportunity to get some knowledge from him and I dropped the ball on it. I tell my friends that all the time. I had an opportunity to be a part of Michael Jordan’s legacy and learning from him and I didn’t follow through.”
Early in his pro career, while with the Denver Nuggets, Liberty played a handful of games against Jordan and the Bulls.
He remembers one in particular: March 24, 1992. The Bulls beat the Nuggets 116-103 that day. (Later that year, Chicago won its second NBA title.)
“He got me with the move,” Liberty said. “He had that one fake where he looked like he was going to pass it with one hand, you turn around and he’s going to the basket. This particular time, he just did the move and he didn’t go to the basket on me. I was like, ‘Woo, I’m glad you didn’t bounce that ball and take me to the basket because everybody in my family would have been laughing.’”
Jordan still had a night, scoring 50 points with six rebounds and six assists.
Blame the points partly, Liberty said, on teammate Dikembe Mutombo.
“Mutombo was talking a little trash,” Liberty said. “When you talk trash to Michael Jordan, he’ll give you 50 points. If you’re casual with him, you can get out of there with 30 points.”
Once he got to Denver, Liberty wanted to beat Chicago whenever the teams played. But after the Nuggets season ended, Liberty was all for the Bulls.
“Of course I wanted to see the Bulls win those championships,” Liberty said.
Rooting interest
Liberty grew up a Bulls fan.
“My dad used to take us to games on Madison in the old Chicago Stadium,” Liberty said.
The Bulls weren’t dominant in Jordan’s early years. But No. 23 sure was.
“He was scoring a whole lot of points,” Liberty said. “They started to pick it up a little bit. He was there with some veteran guys who were already set in their ways.
“They had to get the right pieces in there.”
Liberty believed Jordan could be a star even before he reached the NBA.
“You could see it when he was with North Carolina,” Liberty said. “He gets the big shot. The way he carried himself on the basketball court, you could tell there was something different about him. Watching how he hung in the air so long and then he shoots the basketball. While everybody else is coming down, he’s still in the air. You knew he was special.”
Stay tuned
Liberty agreed with me about being bummed when the first two hours of the documentary ended late Sunday night. It’s the closest thing we’ve had to real sports in a while.
Liberty is already looking forward to the next episode.
“You were into it,” Liberty said.
Liberty especially enjoyed the behind-the-scenes stories that were told. Like Jordan’s determination as a rookie to not bow to peer pressure from teammates.
“He was laser focused back then,” Liberty said. “I thought that was smart.”
The first two hours painted late Bulls general manager Jerry Krause in a less-than-favorable light. While also revealing some of the insults handed Krause’s way from the team.
While waiting for the return of, “The Last Dance,” Liberty is keeping busy these days with his podcasts, All Ball Chicago. He had NBA legend Rick Barry on recently.
“He gets straight to the point and let’s you know what his thoughts are,” Libery said.