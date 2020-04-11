You might think a longtime NBA standout might treat an honor from his college as just another line on his resume.
Not Derek Harper.
Named to the fourth class of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Harper sounded genuinely touched by the recognition.
“That means everything,” Harper said Friday morning. “When I first got wind of it, it was a surreal thought. I don’t think anybody picks up a basketball or a football or a baseball anticipating being in someone’s Hall of Fame. That’s not what it’s all about for most athletes.
“When you reflect on it, you have to be very humbled by it and you also have to realize you don’t accomplish things like that on your own. There a lot of people that help you to be successful.”
Recruited out of Florida by then-assistant coach Tony Yates, Harper started all three seasons for Lou Henson in the early 1980s. Two of Harper’s teams, his first and third years, reached the NCAA tournament.
A star for a state title team in West Palm Beach, Harper had his pick of colleges. North Carolina, Michigan and UCLA were among the schools pursuing him.
“It was a very difficult decision,” Harper said.
UCLA took itself out of the running after coach Larry Brown visited Harper in Florida. At the end of a long day, Harper nodded off while talking to the Basketball Hall of Famer.
“I was just dog tired, tired of the process,” Harper said.
Harper said he was embarrassed he fell asleep, but added he wanted to play in the Big Ten after seeing Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas do the same.
“At the time, Magic was at Michigan State and Isiah was at Indiana,” Harper said. “I wanted to face the best. I’ve always felt if you could survive the Big Ten, you’d get an opportunity to play in the (NBA). The Big Ten was at a peak.”
Harper was leaning toward Michigan. But coach Johnny Orr moved to Iowa State right before Harper made his decision.
“That left Illinois,” Harper said. “That helped me to make my decision after Coach Yates had been down to almost every single game.
“All in all, things worked out at Illinois, and I’m happy I made that choice.”
Singing his praises
Harper enjoyed playing for Henson.
“I had a great relationship with Coach Henson,” Harper said.
As a high school phenom, there were great expectations placed on Harper. He was supposed to be the guy from the start.
“I was very confident as a player,” Harper said. “And Coach Henson wants to humble everybody because he is so that way.
“Coach Henson taught me more than any coach. He taught me that you don’t have to make a great play all the time. That’s one thing that sticks out to me.”
Harper liked to throw behind-the-back passes. Henson “suggested” a simple bounce pass might be just as effective.
The message got through. Mostly. Still, Harper threw some behind the back.
“When I did it in games and it didn’t work, Coach Henson would call a timeout and he would tell the team, ‘Derek wants to be a star. He’s out on the floor being a hotdog,’” Harper said. “Everybody would always laugh. After growing as a player, I realized what he was talking about made a lot of sense. You see guys trying to make the alley-oop passes and do all these incredible things. All you have to do sometimes is make the simple play.”
Henson doesn’t get the credit he deserves as a coach, Harper said.
“He always had us ready to perform,” he said. “I love the guy. He created a very nice family atmosphere when I was at the University of Illinois.”
Memory lane
Two games during his Illinois career stand out for Harper.
One didn’t go so well for Harper or the Illini. During a Dec. 11, 1982 game at Kentucky, the Wildcats beat the visitors 76-57.
“I will never forget how loud Rupp Arena was,” Harper said. “I couldn’t hear myself think. I think I was 2 for 11 or something like that. It was a national-televised game.”
The other ended better for Harper and his team.
On March 13, 1983, at home against Minnesota, Harper hit a three-pointer at the end of the second overtime for a 70-67 win.
“That was the only time my mother got to see me play while I was in Champaign,” Harper said. “I’ll never forget Bryan Leonard, George Montgomery and those guys putting me up on their shoulders and the arena going crazy.”
Moving up
After averaging 15.4 points during the 1982-83 season, Harper left early for the NBA.
Some advised Harper against it. Returning for his senior season, they said, would enhance his opportunity.
Maybe true.
Harper missed a chance to play with the 1983-84 team, which lost a close game in the Mideast Regional final at Kentucky. The Illini tied with Purdue for the Big Ten title that season.
“I think about it frequently,” Harper said. “I really enjoyed playing with Efrem Winters and Bruce Douglas and Anthony Welch.”
But Harper had his family to consider.
“When I got to Illinois, my goal was to go to the NBA,” Harper said.
The Dallas Mavericks picked him 11th in the first round. He played 16 seasons in the NBA, the bulk of the time in Dallas, before making stops late in his career with the Knicks, Magic and Lakers.
He raised his scoring average the first eight years of his NBA career, topping out at 19.7 in 1990-91 with the Mavericks.
“When you’re a basketball player, you always want to try to get better,” he said.
Harper finished his NBA career with 16,006 points — second-most by a former Illini, trailing only Eddie Johnson (19,202) And boatloads of memories. All that started during his time in C-U.
“Things worked out,” Harper said.