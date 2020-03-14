CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman sat behind a microphone Friday — next to his successful basketball coach — and calmly answered questions. For an hour.
With chaos all around, in sports and beyond, the Illinois athletic director offered the perfect tone for the situation.
COVID-19 has disrupted our pastimes and our lives.
No March Madness. No Masters. The Summer Olympics in jeopardy.
Closer to home, the best Illinois men’s basketball team since 2013 doesn’t get to finish what it started. The softball team won’t get to host the Big Ten tournament. The baseball and golf teams are shutting down before the heart of their seasons.
Disappointment and confusion lingers for the athletes. Understandably so.
It’s Whitman’s job now to help them pick up the pieces. To make sure they complete their school work and focus on what’s next rather than what they just missed.
“Interesting times,” Whitman said. “I was thinking about all that’s gone down these last couple of days. My Dad’s favorite song is “American Pie” by Don McLean. (Thursday) felt a little like the day the music died. It was a really hard day for all of us involved in college athletics.”
He can relate
It certainly helps that Whitman was once one of them. Way back in 1997, the West Lafayette, Ind., product came to Illinois to play football for Ron Turner.
I have told the story often, but it is worth repeating. The first time I talked to Whitman was when he made the commitment to join the Illini.
He was a high school tight end, who grew up in the shadow of Purdue. Whitman decided Illinois was the best place for him.
I remember getting off the phone after a 20-minute conversation with Whitman. My wife, Julie, asked, “Who was that?” and I answered: “An 18-year-old who seems like he is 40.”
Whitman made a good first impression and beyond.
His four years playing at Illinois had their share of down moments. Whitman’s first team went 0-11, the worst season in school history.
By his third year, Illinois had turned the corner and finished an improbable 8-4 run with a blowout win against Virginia in the Micronpc.com Bowl.
Illinois beat both Michigan and Ohio State on the road and was ranked No. 24 in the final Associated Press poll.
Whitman’s senior year didn’t go the way he, or anyone else, expected. With many key parts back, the team was considered a lock for a bowl. It didn’t happen.
After a 3-0 start, the Illini dropped one of the most heartbreaking games I have seen in 30-plus years covering the team. Ranked No. 19 with a chance to move way up against No. 10 Michigan, a pair of blown calls cost the Illini in a 35-31 loss. One good thing came out of it: It led to the Big Ten experimenting with instant replay on close calls. Too late to help Whitman and his teammates, though.
The loss zapped Illinois, which dropped road games against Minnesota, Penn State and Micigan State.
With a 5-4 record, Whitman’s team needed one win in the final two games to earn a bowl bid.
Quarterback Kurt Kittner got hurt late against Ohio State and the Buckeyes won 24-21. In the finale at Northwestern, playing without injured Kittner, the Illini didn’t have a chance, losing 61-23.
In those days, visiting teams at Northwestern held their postgame press conference behind a glorified shower curtain. That’s where I talked to Whitman for the final time as a player.
Like he had during every other interview during his career, Whitman answered the questions politely and thoughtfully. A 22-year-old who seemed like he was 40.
Missed it by that much
Had he redshirted as a freshman, Whitman would have been a part of the 2001 Big Ten title team. Though not on the field physically, he definitely had a lasting impact on the returning players that season.
I kept in contact with Whitman throughout the years. During his time working for then-athletic director Ron Guenther at Illinois and later at his AD stops at Wisconsin-La Crosse and Washington University.
Four years into his tenure at Illinois, Whitman has the program moving in the right direction. Football earned its first bowl bid in five years and basketball filled State Farm Center and won at a high level.
The facilities are getting better every day, with plans for more improvements.
But he faces a new challenge. One few could have seen coming. COVID-19 will test Whitman’s program.
He walked a fine line Friday between optimistic and realistic.
“Every once in a while something happens that helps to bring everything into focus,” Whitman said.
Good message. From the right messenger.
“It’s really been an empowering reminder of the reach and breadth of sports,” Whitman said, “and of the great service we provide to society.”