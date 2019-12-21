ST. LOUIS — David Jacob has watched the Braggin’ Rights game on TV religiously every December. He changed his pre-holiday plans this season, though, and made the trip from Springfield to St. Louis to catch the game in person for the first time.
“My girlfriend goes to Mizzou, and I’ve been a lifelong Illinois fan,” Jacob said. “This is our one thing where we kind of clash sides, but it’s all in fun. One day out of the year we’re going to clash a little bit.
“Every year, I’ve watched it. As soon as I started dating her, I was like, ‘Let’s go to this game.’”
Jacob and his girlfriend, Hannah Long, along with their friend Dustin Brassfield, bought tickets in what is nominally the Missouri half of Enterprise Center.
A ticket snafu, though, got them a significant upgrade to the front row on the opposite side of the arena — just behind and to the left of the SEC Network broadcast crew of Mike Morgan and Jon Sundvold.
“We actually got these comped,” Jacob said. “These were an upgrade. Very nice and very lucky, I would say. A Merry Christmas to us, I guess.”
Jacob and his group wouldn’t have been the only Illinois fans sitting in the Missouri half of the arena. While there was the occasional gold-clad Tigers fan with a seat in the Illini section, the pockets of orange were much more noticeable. So were the empty seats in the upper level of Missouri’s half.
The announced attendance for Saturday’s game was 15,259.
A rough estimate would give Illinois a 55-45 advantage in what’s traditionally been closer to a 50-50 split.
“I’m pretty shocked with the Illinois turnout,” Jacob said.
Jacob ultimately left Enterprise Center disappointed. His girlfriend kept Braggin’ Rights for another year with Missouri’s 63-56 victory. And even though they were outnumbered, Tigers fans’ chants of “M-I-Z, Z-O-U” drowned out the Illini fans and their “I-L-L, I-N-I” response as Missouri’s pending victory became clear.
Even with the loss, Jacob still has high hopes for this Illinois season, though.
“It’s the first time in a long time I’m expecting to make the (NCAA) tournament,” he said. “I like what Brad Underwood’s doing.”