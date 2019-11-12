Scott Richey’s ballot
RK., TEAM PREV
1. Kentucky 1
2. Michigan State 2
3. Duke 5
4. Louisville 4
5. Kansas 3
6. Gonzaga 7
7. Maryland 8
8. North Carolina 9
9. Seton Hall 10
10. Virginia 13
11. Memphis 11
12. Texas Tech 12
13. Utah State 14
14. Villanova 15
15. Oregon 17
16. Arizona 18
17. Florida 6
18. Xavier 19
19. LSU 20
20. Ohio State 21
21. Saint Mary’s 22
22. VCU 23
23. Colorado 24
24. Auburn 25
25. Washington —
Richey’s take: Florida did take a tumble on my ballot. That’s what happens when you lose at home by 12 to Florida State, which lost to Pittsburgh, which lost to Nicholls State. Memphis and Seton Hall also are on tenuous ground.
Full AP men's ballot
RK., TEAM PTS. RECORD PREV.
1. Kentucky (64) 1622 2-0 2
2. Duke 1538 2-0 4
3. Michigan State 1451 1-1 1
4. Louisville (1) 1425 1 2-0 5
5. Kansas 1354 1-1 3
6. North Carolina 1187 2-0 9
7. Maryland 1166 2-0 7
8. Gonzaga 1136 2-0 8
9. Virginia 1134 2-0 11
10. Villanova 1064 1-0 10
11. Texas Tech 888 2-0 13
12. Seton Hall 869 2-0 12
13. Memphis 828 2-0 14
14. Oregon 804 2-0 15
15. Florida 616 1-1 6
16. Ohio State 544 2-0 18
17. Utah State 507 2-0 17
18. Saint Mary's (Cal) 438 1-0 20
19. Arizona 415 2-0 21
20. Washington 373 1-0 -
21. Xavier 370 2-0 19
22. Auburn 247 2-0 24
23. LSU 237 1-0 22
24. Baylor 179 1-1 16
25. Colorado 151 1-0 -
Others receiving votes: VCU 137, Florida State 112, Texas 95, Marquette 67, Tennessee 49, Providence 23, Purdue 21, Houston 18, Utah 14, Missouri 13, Arkansas 11, Mississippi State 9, Georgetown 4, Liberty 3, San Diego State 2, Creighton 1, Dayton 1, Northeastern 1, Vermont 1