News-Gazette college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY is an Associated Press Top 25 voter for both men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Here’s how his latest polls compare with the real ones released Monday:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Kansas (64) 28-3 1,625 1
2. Gonzaga 29-2 1,546 2
3. Dayton 29-2 1,507 3
4. Florida State 26-5 1,384 7
5. Baylor 26-4 1,322 4
6. San Diego State 30-2 1,261 6
7. Creighton 24-7 1,157 11
8. Kentucky 25-6 1,118 6
9. Michigan State 22-9 995 16
10. Duke 25-6 990 12
11. Villanova 24-7 989 14
12. Maryland 24-7 912 9
13. Oregon 24-7 904 13
14. BYU 24-7 762 15
15. Louisville 24-7 755 10
16. Seton Hall 21-9 722 8
17. Virginia 23-7 560 22
18. Wisconsin 21-10 495 24
19. Ohio State 21-10 443 19
20. Auburn 25-6 436 17
21. Illinois 21-10 241 23
22. Houston 23-8 167 21
22. West Virginia 21-10 167 NR
24. Butler 22-9 161 NR
25. Iowa 20-11 111 18
Others receiving votes: Stephen F. Austin 75, Providence 66, East Tennessee State 59, Michigan 53, Penn State 42, Utah State 40, Saint Mary’s 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, USC 6, Richmond 5, Northern Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico State 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi State 1, Florida 1.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME
1. Kansas 1 Thurs., in Big 12 quarters
2. Gonzaga 2 Tues., in WCC final
3. Dayton 5 Fri., in Atlantic-10 quarters
4. Baylor 3 Thurs., in Big 12 quarters
5. Florida State 8 Thurs., in ACC quarters
6. San Diego State 4 NCAA tournament
7. Creighton 11 Thurs., in Big East quarters
8. Villanova 12 Thurs., in Big East quarters
9. Oregon 14 Thurs., in Pac-12 quarters
10. Duke 15 Thurs., in ACC quarters
11. Michigan State 16 Fri., in Big Ten quarters
12. BYU 10 NCAA tournament
13. Kentucky 6 Fri., in SEC quarters
14. Maryland 9 Fri., in Big Ten quarters
15. Seton Hall 7 Thurs., in Big East quarters
16. Louisville 13 Thurs., in ACC quarters
17. Wisconsin 25 Fri., in Big Ten quarters
18. Ohio State 17 Thurs., vs. Purdue
19. Auburn 18 Fri., in SEC quarters
20. Virginia 24 Thurs., in ACC quarters
21. Illinois 20 Fri., in Big Ten quarters
22. Butler 22 Thurs., in Big East quarters
23. West Virginia NR Thurs., in Big 12 quarters
24. Rutgers NR Thurs., vs. Purdue
25. Houston 23 Fri., in AAC quarters
Scott’s breakdown: Kansas ended the regular season with 16 straight wins. A run to a Big 12 tournament title would make it 19. Six more for an NCAA title — a legitimate possibility — would mean a 25-game streak. The Jayhawks have everything a title contender needs with a point guard/big man duo of Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike surrounded by just enough shooting.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. South Carolina (27) 32-1 747 1
2. Oregon (3) 31-2 723 3
3. Baylor 28-2 668 2
4. Maryland 28-4 656 6
5. UConn 28-3 647 5
6. Louisville 28-4 588 4
7. Stanford 27-6 558 7
8. N.C. State 28-4 543 10
9. Mississippi State 27-6 502 9
10. UCLA 26-5 488 8
11. Gonzaga 28-2 452 12
12. Northwestern 26-4 384 11
13. Arizona 24-7 374 13
14. Oregon State 23-9 312 14
15. DePaul 27-5 283 18
16. Kentucky 22-8 276 16
17. South Dakota 28-2 253 17
18. Florida State 24-8 241 22
19. Texas A&M 22-8 239 16
20. Indiana 24-8 185 20
21. Iowa 23-7 172 19
22. Princeton 26-1 165 21
23. Missouri State 26-4 120 23
24. Arkansas 24-8 99 25
25. Arizona State 20-11 29 24
Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio State 10, Marquette 7, Boston College 6, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Rutgers 3, Iowa State 2, Duke 2, Central Michigan 1, Boise State 1.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME
1. South Carolina 1 NCAA tournament
2. Oregon 3 NCAA tournament
3. Maryland 5 NCAA tournament
4. Baylor 2 NCAA tournament
5. UConn 7 NCAA tournament
6. N.C. State 12 NCAA tournament
7. Louisville 4 NCAA tournament
8. Stanford 8 NCAA tournament
9. Gonzaga 9 NCAA tournament
10. UCLA 6 NCAA tournament
11. Mississippi State 10 NCAA tournament
12. South Dakota 13 Tues., in Summit final
13. DePaul 17 NCAA tournament
14. Florida State 20 NCAA tournament
15. Kentucky 18 NCAA tournament
16. Oregon State 15 NCAA tournament
17. Northwestern 11 NCAA tournament
18. Arizona 14 NCAA tournament
19. Princeton 21 Fri., in Ivy League semis
20. Arkansas 25 NCAA tournament
21. Texas A&M 16 NCAA tournament
22. Indiana 22 NCAA tournament
23. Missouri State 23 Fri., in MVC quarters
24. Iowa 19 NCAA tournament
25. Marquette 24 NCAA tournament
Scott’s breakdown: Two things remain clear as most of the women’s basketball world waits for the start of the NCAA tournament. South Carolina might not have all of the first-place votes, but Dawn Staley’s Gamecoks — as young as they might be — are the best team in the country. The same is true of Oregon senior Sabrina Ionescu, who’s nearly averaging a triple-double this season as the nation’s top player.