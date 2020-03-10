UIiowa18
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0), Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11), Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) head for a time out near the end of the NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
News-Gazette college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY is an Associated Press Top 25 voter for both men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Here’s how his latest polls compare with the real ones released Monday:

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Kansas (64) 28-3 1,625 1

2. Gonzaga 29-2 1,546 2

3. Dayton 29-2 1,507 3

4. Florida State 26-5 1,384 7

5. Baylor 26-4 1,322 4

6. San Diego State 30-2 1,261 6

7. Creighton 24-7 1,157 11

8. Kentucky 25-6 1,118 6

9. Michigan State 22-9 995 16

10. Duke 25-6 990 12

11. Villanova 24-7 989 14

12. Maryland 24-7 912 9

13. Oregon 24-7 904 13

14. BYU 24-7 762 15

15. Louisville 24-7 755 10

16. Seton Hall 21-9 722 8

17. Virginia 23-7 560 22

18. Wisconsin 21-10 495 24

19. Ohio State 21-10 443 19

20. Auburn 25-6 436 17

21. Illinois 21-10 241 23

22. Houston 23-8 167 21

22. West Virginia 21-10 167 NR

24. Butler 22-9 161 NR

25. Iowa 20-11 111 18

Others receiving votes: Stephen F. Austin 75, Providence 66, East Tennessee State 59, Michigan 53, Penn State 42, Utah State 40, Saint Mary’s 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, USC 6, Richmond 5, Northern Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico State 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi State 1, Florida 1.

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME

1. Kansas 1 Thurs., in Big 12 quarters

2. Gonzaga 2 Tues., in WCC final

3. Dayton 5 Fri., in Atlantic-10 quarters

4. Baylor 3 Thurs., in Big 12 quarters

5. Florida State 8 Thurs., in ACC quarters

6. San Diego State 4 NCAA tournament

7. Creighton 11 Thurs., in Big East quarters

8. Villanova 12 Thurs., in Big East quarters

9. Oregon 14 Thurs., in Pac-12 quarters

10. Duke 15 Thurs., in ACC quarters

11. Michigan State 16 Fri., in Big Ten quarters

12. BYU 10 NCAA tournament

13. Kentucky 6 Fri., in SEC quarters

14. Maryland 9 Fri., in Big Ten quarters

15. Seton Hall 7 Thurs., in Big East quarters

16. Louisville 13 Thurs., in ACC quarters

17. Wisconsin 25 Fri., in Big Ten quarters

18. Ohio State 17 Thurs., vs. Purdue

19. Auburn 18 Fri., in SEC quarters

20. Virginia 24 Thurs., in ACC quarters

21. Illinois 20 Fri., in Big Ten quarters

22. Butler 22 Thurs., in Big East quarters

23. West Virginia NR Thurs., in Big 12 quarters

24. Rutgers NR Thurs., vs. Purdue

25. Houston 23 Fri., in AAC quarters

Scott’s breakdown: Kansas ended the regular season with 16 straight wins. A run to a Big 12 tournament title would make it 19. Six more for an NCAA title — a legitimate possibility — would mean a 25-game streak. The Jayhawks have everything a title contender needs with a point guard/big man duo of Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike surrounded by just enough shooting.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. South Carolina (27) 32-1 747 1

2. Oregon (3) 31-2 723 3

3. Baylor 28-2 668 2

4. Maryland 28-4 656 6

5. UConn 28-3 647 5

6. Louisville 28-4 588 4

7. Stanford 27-6 558 7

8. N.C. State 28-4 543 10

9. Mississippi State 27-6 502 9

10. UCLA 26-5 488 8

11. Gonzaga 28-2 452 12

12. Northwestern 26-4 384 11

13. Arizona 24-7 374 13

14. Oregon State 23-9 312 14

15. DePaul 27-5 283 18

16. Kentucky 22-8 276 16

17. South Dakota 28-2 253 17

18. Florida State 24-8 241 22

19. Texas A&M 22-8 239 16

20. Indiana 24-8 185 20

21. Iowa 23-7 172 19

22. Princeton 26-1 165 21

23. Missouri State 26-4 120 23

24. Arkansas 24-8 99 25

25. Arizona State 20-11 29 24

Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio State 10, Marquette 7, Boston College 6, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Rutgers 3, Iowa State 2, Duke 2, Central Michigan 1, Boise State 1.

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME

1. South Carolina 1 NCAA tournament

2. Oregon 3 NCAA tournament

3. Maryland 5 NCAA tournament

4. Baylor 2 NCAA tournament

5. UConn 7 NCAA tournament

6. N.C. State 12 NCAA tournament

7. Louisville 4 NCAA tournament

8. Stanford 8 NCAA tournament

9. Gonzaga 9 NCAA tournament

10. UCLA 6 NCAA tournament

11. Mississippi State 10 NCAA tournament

12. South Dakota 13 Tues., in Summit final

13. DePaul 17 NCAA tournament

14. Florida State 20 NCAA tournament

15. Kentucky 18 NCAA tournament

16. Oregon State 15 NCAA tournament

17. Northwestern 11 NCAA tournament

18. Arizona 14 NCAA tournament

19. Princeton 21 Fri., in Ivy League semis

20. Arkansas 25 NCAA tournament

21. Texas A&M 16 NCAA tournament

22. Indiana 22 NCAA tournament

23. Missouri State 23 Fri., in MVC quarters

24. Iowa 19 NCAA tournament

25. Marquette 24 NCAA tournament

Scott’s breakdown: Two things remain clear as most of the women’s basketball world waits for the start of the NCAA tournament. South Carolina might not have all of the first-place votes, but Dawn Staley’s Gamecoks — as young as they might be — are the best team in the country. The same is true of Oregon senior Sabrina Ionescu, who’s nearly averaging a triple-double this season as the nation’s top player.

