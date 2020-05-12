The final ranking update for the Class of 2020 by 247Sports saw future Illinois guards Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo both get a notable upward bump. That also saw the Illini jump two spots to No. 13 nationally and placed Miller and Curbelo among the top 10 all-time recruits in program history since 2003 per the 247Sports Composite. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down the talented group:
1. Adam Miller, Morgan Park
How he’ll arrive: Miller, ranked No. 31 in the 2020 class, was a triple winner this season as News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year, Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year and was averaging 27.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.3 steals before his senior season was cut short.
Potential impact: The 6-foot-3 guard is already seen as an elite prospect with pro potential as a projected 2021 early second round draft pick. A dynamic scorer, Miller should help bolster the Illini’s perimeter offense.
2. Jereme Richmond, Waukegan
How he arrived: The most recent McDonald’s All-American to pick Illinois (coming eight years after Dee Brown did the same), Richmond was ranked as the top player in the state and No. 29 overall prospect in the Class of 2010.
How he left: Richmond played just a single season at Illinois before opting to begin his pro career. The 6-7 guard went undrafted in 2011 and had his first serious run-in with the law that summer. He most recently played professionally in 2019 in the Dominican Republic.
3. Ayo Dosunmu, Morgan Park
How he arrived: Dosunmu vacillated between four and five stars during his high school career in Chicago, but ultimately wound up as the No. 32 recruit in the Class of 2018 after helping lead Morgan Park to a state championship (his second) during his senior year.
How he could leave: An early entrant for the 2020 NBA draft, Dosunmu could still return to Illinois for his junior season. Should he not, the 6-5 All-Big Ten First Team guard will leave having put the Illini back on the national basketball map.
4. Meyers Leonard, Robinson
How he arrived: Leonard was right on Richmond’s heels in the 2010 class, as the No. 2 recruit in Illinois and No. 30 overall in the country. The 7-footer joined the Illini after leading Robinson to a state title as a senior.
How he left: Leonard was two-and-done at Illinois — for good reason. A third season with the Illini couldn’t compete with being the No. 11 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. Leonard is still in the league, currently playing for the Miami Heat after he spent his first seven seasons with the Trail Blazers.
5. Rich McBride, Springfield Lanphier
How he arrived: McBride, ranked No. 31 in the class of 2003, trailed only Proviso East’s Shannon Brown (Michigan State) among the top players in the state. The 6-3 guard left Lanphier as the Lions’ all-time leading scorer with 2,068 points — a record he still holds.
How he left: The Illini went 112-28 in McBride’s career and reached the NCAA tournament every season. He’s now an assistant coach at Moberly Area Community College (Mo.) after stops at Division II Illinois-Springfield and Minot State (N.D.).
6. Jalen Coleman-Lands, La Lumiere (Ind.)
How he arrived: Coleman-Lands snapped a lengthy drought for Illinois recruiting the state of Indiana when he signed out of La Lumiere. The No. 37 overall prospect in the Class of 2015 followed Scott Hafner (1984) in that regard.
How he left: The coaching change at Illinois from John Groce to Brad Underwood was followed by Coleman-Lands’ decision to transfer after two seasons with the Illini. The 6-4 guard spent the last three seasons at DePaul and will use a sixth year as a grad transfer elsewhere.
7. Leron Black, White Station (Tenn.)
How he arrived: Baylor’s loss was Illinois’ gain after Black, the No. 42 overall recruit in the Class of 2014, chose Groce and the Illini after initially committing to Scott Drew and the Bears.
How he left: It took Black a few seasons to find his footing, and his best season at Illinois also turned out to be his last. The 6-7 forward averaged 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds during the 2017-18 season and opted to turn pro after that season instead of use his final season of eligibility with the Illini. He played this past season in Brazil.
8. Andre Curbelo, Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
How he’ll arrive: Curbelo did a lot of winning at Long Island Lutheran, posting a 95-10 record in his four seasons with the Crusaders. The 6-1 guard ranked No. 42 in the class, averaging 16.7 points, 8.1 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals as a senior.
Potential impact: Six other point guards are ranked higher in the 2020 class than Curbelo, yet several national recruiting analysts have Curbelo potentially having the best college career of that group. His international experience could give him a leg up once he arrives at Illinois.
9. Kofi Cockburn, Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
How he arrived: Cockburn, ranked No. 46 in the Class of 2019, chose Illinois at perhaps the program’s nadir. His official visit coincided with a home loss to Florida Atlantic, and he committed during a 12-21 season, the most losses by an Illini team in school history.
How he could leave: The 7-foot, 290-pound center, like Dosunmu, is an early entrant in the 2020 NBA draft. Should his first season in Champaign also be his last, Cockburn would leave having earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.
10. Brian Randle, Peoria Notre Dame
How he arrived: Randle, the No. 54 overall recruit in the Class of 2003, chose Illinois over the likes of Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Notre Dame. He also gave the Illini two of the top four players in the state that year along with McBride.
How he left: Randle averaged a career-high 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds as a redshirt senior during the 2007-08 season, which he parlayed into a lengthy pro career spent almost exclusively in Israel. He’s now a player development coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves.