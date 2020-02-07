CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has always operated on a next game on the schedule is the most important one basis.
That approach from the Illinois men’s basketball coach has trickled down to his players. The Illini’s game preparation centers on a nameless/faceless opponent.
The next game on the schedule this time around just so happens to be rather notable. It’s the first top-25 matchup at State Farm Center since the 2012-13 season, with No. 20 Illinois (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) and No. 9 Maryland (18-4, 8-3) playing for sole possession of first place in the Big Ten standings when the two teams tip at 7 p.m.
Oh, and it’s a sellout, too. The second in a row for the Illini at State Farm Center and next in the line of what will at least be five to close out the season. Six if the remaining tickets for the Feb. 24 home game against Nebraska are snatched up.
“The competitiveness in us knows what’s at stake,” Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “I’d be lying to you if I said it was just a regular game, but at the same time, we don’t want to get too high or get too low. We want to play how we play. We don’t want to come out with too many emotions and get off our game plan, but we still are coming into the game knowing this is a big game.”
Freshman center Kofi Cockburn said the rematch with Maryland doesn’t amp up Friday’s game that much. Sticking with the nameless/faceless approach simply helps assure the Illini play each game at their best.
“We’re pumped up because we know it’s a tough matchup,” Cockburn said. “We’ve been in first place for a while now, so it’s a sense of coming out and securing it. We’ve got to get back at them. We suffered a huge loss against them. We have to come back stronger and make sure we pull this one out.”
Illinois opened Big Ten play in exactly two months ago with a 59-58 loss at Maryland on Dec. 7. The Illini led by three points with 1 minute, 42 seconds to play. Then, Maryland point guard Anthony Cowan launched a game-tying three-pointer from 30 feet with 19 seconds to play, picked Illinois guard Andres Feliz’s pocket at the other end, drew a foul and hit the game-winning free throw.
“We didn’t forget,” Dosunmu said about using that December loss as motivation. “We remember how we were in the locker room. We remember the feeling. It stuck with us.”
Underwood hasn’t broached the idea that Friday’s game puts one team — at least in the moment — in the driver’s seat of the Big Ten. Mostly because that’s not his style. Publicly, at least, Underwood maintains a bit of a laissez faire attitude on big picture moments.
“Practice was no different (Thursday) than it was going into Wisconsin or going into Michigan or wherever,” Underwood said. “It’s what we do. You guys and the fans can get all excited about the battle for first or whatever that is. To be honest, we haven’t talked about it. It’s one of those deals we know where we’re at, we know where they’re at and it’s just the next game on the schedule.
“We still have (eight) more after that. As you guys know, this conference is crazy. All we’re trying to do is go out and play our best against a really, really good basketball team.”
Illinois’ best now, in early February, is better than its best two months ago when it faced a then top five Maryland team in College Park, Md. That the Illini are also now ranked — the product of a seven-game winning streak last month — makes that fairly evident.
“Totally different,” Dosunmu said. “Totally different. From top to bottom. Just better. A better version of us. Better defensively. Better the way we communicate with each other. Just better swag. We’re a totally different team.”
Underwood views the Maryland game as part of Illinois’ turnaround this season. A growth game. That’s when more of the defensive changes he installed leading into the season took firmer root. The Illini also stopped turning the ball over so frequently — an average of 15.6 through that game and just 11 per game since.
How that game ended was also a bit of a turning point for Illinois. Feliz’s turnover in the closing seconds was a second straight game the Illini fumbled away a potential game-winning situation.
Dosunmu did the same a game prior in an 81-79 loss against Miami on Dec. 2. The lessons learned in early December paid off during the January winning streak when Dosunmu hit late, clutch shots on a semi-regular basis.
“We’ve been working on situations every day in practice, and it’s helping us a lot,” Dosunmu said. “Now the guys are practicing situations that always happen in games. The game is coming down to the last five or six minutes, and then it’s about executing and making plays down the stretch.
“All losses are lessons. It just gave us a lesson in how to execute late in the game. It gave us a way to understand how to not feel the way we felt that day in Maryland. It woke us up that we have to play to our potential to be the best we can be.”