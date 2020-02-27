Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois' forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) reacts to a foul call during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, feb. 24, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois' forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) reacts to a foul call during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, feb. 24, 2020.