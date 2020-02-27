CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood arrived to his office at Ubben Basketball Complex at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Less than an hour later, the Illinois men’s basketball coach heard the steady staccato of basketballs hitting the court.
Sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili was in the gym early before practice, working on his game with an assist from the Illinois managers.
Not even 12 hours earlier, Bezhanishvili went scoreless — missing all six shots he attempted — during the Illini’s 71-59 home win against Nebraska at State Farm Center.
Bezhanishvili heads into Illinois’ 7 p.m. Thursday showdown at Northwestern in the midst of an eight-game offensive slump.
The 6-foot-9 forward hasn’t scored in double figures since Jan. 21 at Purdue, and he’s 12 of 50 (24 percent) from the field in the last eight games.
“I can’t explain it,” Underwood said after Bezhanishvili put up another 0-fer Monday against Nebraska. “We saw him set a freshman school record in here and didn’t miss anything. The game’s evasive. It gets really hard, and I don’t know why. All I know is to keep fighting and keep grinding, and it will come back to you. You can’t wallow in that moment — that it didn’t work that moment. It’s on to the next, and you’ve got to show that grit and that fight.”
Underwood is comfortable with the shots that Bezhanishvili is taking for the Illini (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) ahead of their game against the Wildcats (6-20, 1-15). That’s reasonable considering all six of his misses against the Cornhuskers came inside of 3 feet. Bezhanishvili shot 58.2 percent on two-pointers as a freshman, but is connecting at just a 44.8 percent clip this season.
“Every one of those shots he took (Monday) I would feel great about him shooting every single time,” Underwood said.
“It was the same way at Penn State. The ball sits on the rim and falls out. The basketball gods sometimes make that very evasive, and yet it’s next game. Next game. Next practice.
“It’s not because he’s not putting in time. After shootaround (Monday) he spent 20 minutes just shooting jump hooks. You’ve got to find a way.”
Illinois started four guards for the third straight game Monday against Nebraska, again bringing Bezhanishvili off the bench. The Illini’s trend toward smaller lineups has seen the Georgian big man play more as Kofi Cockburn’s backup than alongside the freshman center.
Bezhanishvili’s scoreless night against the Cornhuskers came in a career-low 12 minutes. Single game plus/minus stats don’t paint a complete picture, but Bezhanishvili was a minus-nine and Cockburn a plus-21 in Monday’s game.
Even through the struggles, Underwood’s message is consistent to Bezhanishvili. Keep playing hard.
“The game finds you when you work as hard as Giorgi,” Underwood said. “The thing that’s so impressive with Giorgi is even though he’s struggling, if you watch our bench — we keep a camera on our bench during games — and he’s the first one up cheering and first one up slapping a high five. What an unbelievable teammate he is. The game finds its way back to you when you do those things. It will come for Giorgi.”
One play — whether it be an offensive rebound, successful jump hook or a free throw — might be all it takes to get Bezhanishvili on track. While he had just six points in Illinois’ 72-57 loss at Rutgers on Feb. 15, it was his most efficient offensive performance in the last eight games. Bezhanishvili got one jump hook to fall over the Scarlet Knights’ Ron Harper Jr. Then another. Underwood said after the game the ball should have been in Bezhanishvili’s hands in the low post even more.
“It’s literally that simple sometimes,” Underwood said about the potential of one play snapping Bezhanishvili out of his offensive funk. “Sometimes it’s not. The game is a funny game. Right now, it’s keep putting in your work, keep playing hard, keep doing what your teammates need you to do and it will come.
“I’ve seen it all. That could be the thing that triggers him. We’ve got belief in him. We’re going to keep going to him and looking to get him the opportunities in the areas he’s very, very effective and we know he can score in. We keep telling him to shoot.”