College basketball writer — and AP Top 25 voter — SCOTT RICHEY ranks the league’s 14 teams before play resumes in 2020:
RK., TEAM REC.
1. Ohio State 11-2
The Buckeyes stacked big wins in the 2019 portion of the schedule, taking down Villanova, North Carolina, Penn State and Kentucky.
2. Michigan State 10-3
Losing Joshua Langford for the season (it was inevitable) puts more pressure on one or more of the Spartans’ young wings to score.
3. Penn State 11-2
Lamar Stevens isn’t carrying the weight of the Nittany Lions’ world on his shoulders, and they’re better for it. Ranked in the Top 25 better.
4. Michigan 10-3
The Wolverines stumbled after their Battle 4 Atlantis championship, but it’s still been a solid start to the Juwan Howard as coach era.
5. Iowa 10-3
No Jordan Bohannon? No problem, for now. Iowa got a good win against Cincinnati without him, as big man Luka Garza has blown up.
6. Maryland 11-2
While the Terps lost just twice in the first two months, they seem to be trending down even with their top two players still producing.
7. Purdue 8-5
Sure, the Boilermakers thumped Virginia, but that win is starting to lose some of its luster. They’ve missed on other chances at key wins.
8. Indiana 11-2
The Hoosiers played well at home until loss to Arkansas this past Sunday night, and they lost lone true road game by 20 at Wisconsin.
9. Minnesota 7-5
Several tough losses for the Gophers so far, but sophomore big man Daniel Oturu has been a load (18.3 ppg, 11.7 rpg and 3.2 bpg).
10. Wisconsin 8-5
Wins against Marquette, Indiana and Tennessee stand out, but so do losses to Richmond and New Mexico. Even on a neutral court.
11. Illinois 9-4
Here’s the sticking point for the Illini. Given five shots at high-major opponents in the first two months of the season, they went 1-4.
12. Rutgers 10-3
The current New Jersey champs (they beat Seton Hall) matched their start from the 2016-17 season. Finishing better than 15-18 the goal.
13. Nebraska 6-7
Year one of the Fred Hoiberg era is going ... pretty much as expected. Brand new roster. Everyone in new roles. Struggles were expected.
14. Northwestern 5-7
The only team that didn’t manage to win a game in early Big Ten play also has home losses to Hartford, Radford and Merrimack. Yikes.