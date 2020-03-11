CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will open Big Ten tournament play Friday projected on an aggregate scale as a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament before they step on the court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse against Iowa. Or Minnesota. Or since it’s the Big Ten and nothing is set in stone, maybe Northwestern.
That status as a probable No. 7 seed is likely Illinois’ floor for the NCAA tournament. A win or two in Indianapolis changes that. A third probably doesn’t. Making the Big Ten tournament championship game is enough at that point given its status as the final game before the day shifts from Championship Sunday to Selection Sunday.
“I think the Illini could easily solidify their ground as a six,” said Brad Evans, who’s been involved in bracketology for more than a dozen years. Formerly with Yahoo! Sports, Evans now hosts the daily sports gambling podcast “Fade the Noise.”
“I think the ceiling is a five seed,” Evans continued about how the Big Ten tournament could effect the Illini’s NCAA tournament seed line. “I would place the chance of me dunking on Shaq of getting to a four seed. They’d need a lot of dominoes ahead to fall. I think a five is far more realistic if Illinois were to make the (Big Ten) title game.”
Illinois is currently the last No. 6 seed on Evans’ “Bracket Brad’s Big Board.” Evans treats his big board like the NCAA selection committee’s first run at the tournament field before they start arranging it by regional and first-round location. It’s a true power ranking, and Evans said he doesn’t “get caught up in geography.”
“I have them playing Texas Tech,” Evans said of his first-round matchup for the Illini. “First to 55 wins? Bet the under.”
Evans sees the only instance of Illinois not rising to at least a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament is a Friday loss in Indianapolis against whichever of the three teams the Illini might face.
Jumping further up the seed line — particularly to a No. 5 seed and the outside, outside chance at a No. 4 seed — comes with losses elsewhere across the country in other conference tournaments.
Winning a potential rubber game with Iowa on Friday would help the Illini, pushing them ahead of the Hawkeyes in NCAA tournament seeding.
Then Illinois would have to count on teams like Auburn, Butler and Virginia outside of the Big Ten and then Ohio State and maybe Wisconsin in Indianapolis faltering this week to start thinking about No. 5 seed possibilities.
That Illinois is involved in these conversations is a diametric shift from the past six seasons where the closest the Illini got to the NCAA tournament was bubble adjacent.
“This is a top 20 all-time winningest program in NCAA basketball history,” Evans said. “There’s a great deal of pride. There’s a strong, deep and rich heritage at Illinois. It’s taken time for Brad Underwood to establish the culture and find the right players to fit into his system. The tweaks he made this season were genius. Abandoning (his old scheme) and going to more of a loose pack line defense really unlocked the potential of this Illinois team.”
That defense could help Illinois make a run in either the Big Ten or NCAA tournaments.
So will sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu and freshman center Kofi Cockburn, the team’s All-Big Ten honorees. Evans sees a longer Illini run dictated by three-point shooting (it has to be better) and an X-factor like Alan Griffin or Andres Feliz having one of their breakout type performances.
“This is a team that is very trendy right now on the national circuit from pundits across the board saying they could make a deep run in the NCAA tournament,” Evans said. “This team has balance. They’re one of the rare squads out there that ranks handsomely in offensive and defensive efficiency. If they can hit five to seven treys per game, I think Illinois becomes extraordinarily difficult to upend due to their ability to keep games close with a competitive defense.
“Trent Frazier, he’s been building civilizations with the bricks laid from outside here down the stretch. ... If he can regain the stroke from downtown, Illinois is going to be tough if those things come together and click at the right time.”