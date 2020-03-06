Instant Reaction: No. 19 Ohio State 71, No. 23 Illinois 63 That the Illini lost Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio, wasn’t the story. It was how they lost. Namely by getting outrebounded. And giving up too many points in the paint. And losing the turnover battle. None of which is ideal.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brad Underwood considers how Thursday night’s game at Value City Arena played out to be anomalous.

A one-off performance, the Illinois men’s basketball coach said, in a season full of better ones during Big Ten play.

There were the fouls. Twenty-two of them, in fact. A season-high mark Illinois hadn’t reached since Jan. 8 at Wisconsin and Nov. 10 at Arizona before that.

Then there was Ohio State’s rebounding advantage. The Buckeyes won the overall rebound battle by seven. It was their 16 offensive rebounds — the most by an Illini opponent since The Citadel pulled down 20 on Nov. 20 — that proved the more significant difference maker.

Add in Ohio State bringing a consistent double team to slow down Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu in the second half, and the formula for the No. 19 Buckeyes was complete in their 71-63 victory against the No. 19 Illini in front of a crowd of 16,382 spectators.

The loss dropped the Illini into fourth place — all by themselves — in the Big Ten with plenty still riding on Sunday’s 6 p.m. regular season finale against Iowa at State Farm Center. A share of the Big Ten regular-season title is still at least possible — Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin are all tied for first place with 13-6 league records heading into the weekend — but simply securing a double bye in the Big Ten tournament is more likely for the Illini.

“There was very little rhythm,” Underwood said. “I think we’re third in the country in fewest fouls committed. You have no chance when you send a team 28 times to the foul line. We haven’t done that all season.

“(Ohio State) didn’t do anything that we haven’t seen before. Ball didn’t go in. We shot 22 threes, which is too many for us on the road. We’re 6 of 22. You think about how many of those were uncontested without a hand in our face, and we shot 27 percent. You shoot 40 percent, and we’re in here having a different conversation.”

Shooting struggles? Well, those have become more prevalent for Illinois (20-10, 12-7 Big Ten) this season. Dosunmu was 9 of 14 for his game-high 21 points that went with five rebounds and five assists. The rest of the Illini were 15 of 41 combined. Andres Feliz needed 14 shots to get to 11 points. Trent Frazier had eight points on 10 shots.

Ohio State’s defensive changes in the second half further bottled up Illinois offensively. Dosunmu had 14 of his 21 points in the first half. Then the Buckeyes threw sophomore guard Luther Muhammad at the Illini scoring leader with a double team ready off ball screen action.

“They were sending two at me,” Dosunmu said. “I was making the right basketball play, putting my teammates in great position to score. They had great looks. They just didn’t go down (Thursday), but I believe they can make those shots.”

Illinois’ offensive struggles were more pronounced in the second half. The Illini went from shooting 51.9 percent in the first half to just 35.7 percent in the second.

“We didn’t make enough shots in the second half,” Feliz said. “We had a lot of great looks. Unfortunately, they didn’t go in. As a basketball player, you have those nights when the ball doesn’t go in, but that cannot affect how you play on the defensive side.”

This time it did.

The Illini have been able to power through their offensive woes and lean on their defense this season.

That was more of a struggle Thursday against Ohio State (21-9, 11-8). It’s how the Buckeyes put together their second-half rally for their fourth straight win that also snapped Illinois’ four-game winning streak.

“The second half shows you the importance of defense,” Dosunmu said. “We didn’t get no stops. It was just pathetic how we didn’t get stops to start the offense. They came out three, three, layup, layup, foul. We didn’t play right mentally. We gave up a lot of silly plays, but we know what we can do to fix it. We’re going to come out Sunday and try to get a win. That’s all you can do at this point of the season. You can’t pout.

“We came out playing like we were the last team in the league. We didn’t have that urgency. But it’s all good. The team knows what’s at stake. We lost this one — of course we wanted to win a Big Ten championship — but we’re on to the next. That’s life. You’ve got to play your cards that are dealt. We lost this one, so we’re ready for Iowa.”

Dosunmu is confident — to say the least — going into the final regular-season home game of the season at State Farm Center on Sunday night.

“We’ll win that game, get a double bye,” he said, “and then we’ll see these teams in the Big Ten tournament for sure.”