It’s called the Liberty Contest. A male cheerleader hoists one of his female teammates toward the sky and tries to maintain the pose for as long as possible.
Years ago, Liberty became part of the annual Braggin’ Rights game in St. Louis.
During a break in the action, cheerleaders for Illinois and Missouri try to best the other.
“It was definitely nerve-racking and stressful just because any competition you go into, you don’t know what the other team has,” Illinois cheerleader Luther Solis said.
This year (and in 2019), Solis refused to let Illinois lose.
As the crowd cheered, Solis and partner Jada Thomas outlasted the final pair from Missouri.
“I was fighting for it as long as I could,” Solis said. “Once the competition was over, all the nerves went away.”
Thanks to Solis and Thomas, Illinois defended its ’19 title. The competition wasn’t held in 2020 because of COVID-19.
“We were practicing outside of practice because we had to win this,” Solis said. “There was no other choice, no other option.”
Liberty is a once-in-a-year competition for the cheerleading team. And Solis ranks among the best ever Liberty lifters from Illinois.
Finding his place
When he came to Illinois in 2017, cheerleading wasn’t at the top of Solis’ to-do list. The Chicago native wanted to play football. He tried out for Lovie Smith’s team as an offensive lineman and linebacker, but was cut.
“I gave it my all,” Solis said.
During his freshman year, he struggled some with his classwork, winding up on academic probation.
“I needed something to motivate and give me a reason to stay in school,” Solis said.
He found it in cheerleading. One of the team members posted about tryouts and Solis decided to give it a shot.
“They had a couple open gyms and that’s the part where it got me,” Solis said. “I had an opportunity to go try and practice some stunts, have the opportunity to throw a girl in the air and see the results of what I could do.”
Tryouts were in April his freshman year, and he made the team. Cheerleading helped him turn around his academic career.
“I think school was always kind of hard for him,” Illinois cheerleading coach Stephanie Record said. “When he joined the team, it really kind of helped focus him and give him some structure.”
The team has required study tables for first-year athletes.
“There’s just a lot of support that’s provided,” Record said. “For him to stay eligible so he could cheer was a big deal. He really focused on school to be able to do that successfully.”
Record is a Solis fan. No question she is in his corner.
“At the end of the day, he is just a great person,” she said. “He has a huge heart. He cares about his team. He cares about coaches. My kids like him. He is just the kindest person.
“I want nothing but the best for him. I know he’ll do great things.”
There are currently nine male cheerleaders on the Illinois team and 33 women. There are both co-ed and all-women squads.
“People think being a cheerleader is what they see on TV and what they see in the media,” Solis said. “It’s definitely not. Sometimes people praise it because they see us carrying people over our heads. That’s not something a normal person can do. It takes time and it takes practice. And the most important thing, it takes technique.”
It’s fun, too.
“The way the team comes together and we’re always around each other and just having a good time, that’s what I like the best,” he said.
Future plans
Solis took a break from school during COVID-19-plagued 2020-21. The recreation, sport and tourism major returned for the fall semester and will graduate in May. He also has an internship to complete in the summer.
Down the road, Solis wants to own his own business.
“I prefer to do my own thing,” he said.
He started his own business tinting car windows back home and in C-U. Solis is also working at Rural King.
And he continues with his cheerleading duties this season. The team performs at all home games and will attend both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.
Solis hopes to be cheering into early April.
“That’s the goal” he said.
He won’t be eligible to compete at the 2022 Braggin’ Rights game. But Solis is willing to lend a hand.
“I’m helping people for next year, figuring out what they need to do to continue the streak,” Solis said.
“He’s really taken the new guys under his wing and helped prepare them,” Record said. “He’ll make sure somebody is ready to take over.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.