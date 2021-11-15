I say this every year, if you want to bash me, my teammates, my coaches after one bad lost that’s okay. Im rocking with my family till the end. 5th year senior, I can’t turn that ball over that’s on me !! I love this team— Trent Frazier (@trentfrazier) November 16, 2021
News-Gazette contributor Gavin Good subs in for Bob Asmussen with his instant reaction to Illinois basketball’s stunning 67-66 loss at Marquette.
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini let it slip away pic.twitter.com/yga8L8l7uk— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) November 16, 2021
1
It’s stating the obvious, but this Illini team is missing the clutch playmaking abilities of Ayo Dosunmu. Monday night in Milwaukee, a vintage Trent Frazier performance wasn’t enough to make up for uncharacteristically poor play from Andre Curbelo. Frazier finished with 23 points, but it was his untimely turnover that doomed Illinois as chaos reigned on offense.
2
The good news, of course, is that Kofi Cockburn has now completed his three-game suspension. The Illini had a huge 52-31 edge on the glass, but the paint production provided by Coleman Hawkins, Omar Payne and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk doesn’t even come close to what Cockburn does even on an off-night.
Andre Curbelo is now 4 of 18 from the field after that latest miss. Just doesn't have it tonight but keeps trying like he does. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 16, 2021
3
Turnovers will kill you, especially on the road. The Illini totaled 26 against the Golden Eagles, who caused fits with Shaka Smart’s high-press approach. Curbelo had seven turnovers himself, but Hawkins (five), Frazier (three) and Payne (three) were all too careless with the ball.
4
While Curbelo can dribble circles around most defenders, his finishing still leaves a lot to be desired. He went a putrid 4 of 18 from the field, including 0 of 3 from three-point range, and was unable to get the offense under control. Especially late, it was evident that Curbelo was forcing things to no avail. He finished with an incredibly inefficient 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
This was the #Illini’s last bucket. https://t.co/Fw4kbacJfG— Gavin Good (@itsallG_O_O_D) November 16, 2021
5
Marquette doesn’t pack the Fiserv Forum quite like the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks do, but the matchup served as a valid road test early in the season. The Golden Eagles turned out an energized student section, and the crowd certainly got into it when Marquette didn’t fold down the stretch.
6
For the first time this season, Illinois struggled to get to the free throw line. Only Frazier, Curbelo and Payne made any free throws. Marquette, meanwhile, got to the line plenty, but left a lot there, going just 18 of 31. Illinois didn’t take advantage at all, including after the Golden Eagles missed two free throws late. Cockburn can’t get back to this team soon enough.
WHAT AN ENDING! @MarquetteMBB pulls off the upset over No. 10 Illinois pic.twitter.com/CW5WP0ewIE— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 16, 2021
7
The Illini got reacquainted with 2021 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Darryl Morsell on Monday night, although they might have preferred that he stayed at Maryland. Morsell is now handling serious scoring duties in his new role with the Golden Eagles after transferring ahead of his fifth year of college basketball. He finished with 21 points and hit a couple of key threes and a jumper to keep Marquette in the game. Morsell just has this group’s number. He had a Maryland career-best 19 points when the Terrapins upset the Illini in January.
8
Even against a better opponent, this Illini team sure does crash the boards. Payne and Da’Monte Williams led the way with four offensive rebounds, while Curbelo and Jacob Grandison each brought down three. Illinois finished with 19 offensive rebounds. Marquette had seven. Effort isn’t the issue.
Marquette won its 4th game over a Top-10 team while being unranked over the past 3 seasons, breaking a tie for the most such wins by any team over that span.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 16, 2021
Illinois is the 1st Top-10 team to lose to unranked team this season. pic.twitter.com/9kBQUBleY5
9
I was going to keep Bob’s Freshman of the Game honor going, but Underwood had other plans with a relatively unseasoned freshman trio and a slow start for his team on the road. Only Luke Goode saw the court, and just for one minute. Instead, I’ll give Payne a nod for the best performance from a newcomer. He finished with seven points, five boards and one block on 3-of-3 shooting, although he added three turnovers.
You probably have thoughts on this one. After coverage wraps from Milwaukee, join us for the Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show.— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) November 16, 2021
Call 217-356-9397
Text 217-351-5357#Illini
10
Brad Underwood didn’t hide his disappointment during the postgame interview with the WDWS crew.
“We didn’t even get shots,” he said. “That was horrible execution, and we had guys open. We’ve got to play better. There’s no doubt about that. You can’t go on the road and turn the ball over 26 times.”