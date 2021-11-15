News-Gazette contributor Gavin Good subs in for Bob Asmussen with his instant reaction to Illinois basketball’s stunning 67-66 loss at Marquette.

 

1

It’s stating the obvious, but this Illini team is missing the clutch playmaking abilities of Ayo Dosunmu. Monday night in Milwaukee, a vintage Trent Frazier performance wasn’t enough to make up for uncharacteristically poor play from Andre Curbelo. Frazier finished with 23 points, but it was his untimely turnover that doomed Illinois as chaos reigned on offense.

Coleman Hawkins looks to pass amid a slew of Marquette defenders during Monday night’s game. Hawkins had 13 points and eight rebounds, but committed five turnovers in the Illini’s 67-66 loss at Fiserv Forum.

2

The good news, of course, is that Kofi Cockburn has now completed his three-game suspension. The Illini had a huge 52-31 edge on the glass, but the paint production provided by Coleman Hawkins, Omar Payne and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk doesn’t even come close to what Cockburn does even on an off-night.

3

Turnovers will kill you, especially on the road. The Illini totaled 26 against the Golden Eagles, who caused fits with Shaka Smart’s high-press approach. Curbelo had seven turnovers himself, but Hawkins (five), Frazier (three) and Payne (three) were all too careless with the ball.

Andre Curbelo (5) grabs a rebound near Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) and Marquette's Oso Ighodaro (13) during the first half of their game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Monday.

4

While Curbelo can dribble circles around most defenders, his finishing still leaves a lot to be desired. He went a putrid 4 of 18 from the field, including 0 of 3 from three-point range, and was unable to get the offense under control. Especially late, it was evident that Curbelo was forcing things to no avail. He finished with an incredibly inefficient 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

5

Marquette doesn’t pack the Fiserv Forum quite like the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks do, but the matchup served as a valid road test early in the season. The Golden Eagles turned out an energized student section, and the crowd certainly got into it when Marquette didn’t fold down the stretch.

Brad Underwood argues a call during the first half.

6

For the first time this season, Illinois struggled to get to the free throw line. Only Frazier, Curbelo and Payne made any free throws. Marquette, meanwhile, got to the line plenty, but left a lot there, going just 18 of 31. Illinois didn’t take advantage at all, including after the Golden Eagles missed two free throws late. Cockburn can’t get back to this team soon enough.

7

The Illini got reacquainted with 2021 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Darryl Morsell on Monday night, although they might have preferred that he stayed at Maryland. Morsell is now handling serious scoring duties in his new role with the Golden Eagles after transferring ahead of his fifth year of college basketball. He finished with 21 points and hit a couple of key threes and a jumper to keep Marquette in the game. Morsell just has this group’s number. He had a Maryland career-best 19 points when the Terrapins upset the Illini in January.

Trent Frazier tries to maintain his balance with Marquette guard Darryl Morsell defending on the play. Frazier was one of the lone bright spots for Illinois on Monday night, with the super senior guard scoring 23 points during the Illini’s 67-66 loss.

8

Even against a better opponent, this Illini team sure does crash the boards. Payne and Da’Monte Williams led the way with four offensive rebounds, while Curbelo and Jacob Grandison each brought down three. Illinois finished with 19 offensive rebounds. Marquette had seven. Effort isn’t the issue.

9

I was going to keep Bob’s Freshman of the Game honor going, but Underwood had other plans with a relatively unseasoned freshman trio and a slow start for his team on the road. Only Luke Goode saw the court, and just for one minute. Instead, I’ll give Payne a nod for the best performance from a newcomer. He finished with seven points, five boards and one block on 3-of-3 shooting, although he added three turnovers.

10

Brad Underwood didn’t hide his disappointment during the postgame interview with the WDWS crew.

“We didn’t even get shots,” he said. “That was horrible execution, and we had guys open. We’ve got to play better. There’s no doubt about that. You can’t go on the road and turn the ball over 26 times.”

