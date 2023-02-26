You can't lose to the 13th-place team in the Big Ten.
Not when said team had dropped nine in a row and was missing one of its best players.
But there Illinois was Sunday at Value City Arena in Columbus, losing 72-60 to hapless Ohio State. It was the most disappointing loss of the season for Brad Underwood's team.
February 26, 2023
Not than anyone tuned in on WCIA saw the end. CBS went to a commercial with Ohio State at the line and leading by 10 with under a minute left. When the network returned, the game had ended.
I guess @WCIA3 The Home of Fighting #Illini Sports had enough?!? 🤷🏼♂️— Lance (@LJLandeck) February 26, 2023
It won't be easy for the Illini to bounce back for games this week against Michigan and Purdue.
Here are 10 other thoughts following Illinois' third win in a row:
Ohio State takes out a month’s plus worth of frustration on the #Illini, snapping a nine game losing streak with a 72-60 win over Illinois pic.twitter.com/SvupTJHQy7— Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 26, 2023
1
The loss puts Illinois in a difficult position in the Big Ten, with the team now tied with Iowa at 10-8. Don't forget, the Hawkeyes hold the tiebreaker advantage because of their win at Iowa City.
Illinois is still a cinch for a first-day bye, but taking the first two rounds off seems unlikely.
Turns out @TheOrangeKrush got their road trip game after all. #Illini pic.twitter.com/8HUYQMnAAq— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 26, 2023
2
Every loss against a lesser team hurts Illinois in the eyes of the NCAA tournament selection committee. Yes, the victories against UCLA and Texas are huge, but falling at Ohio State is a negative mark. Even on the road.
The last thing Illinois wants in the NCAA tournament is the dreaded 8-9 spot, which gets you a second-round game against one of the top four teams in the tournament. If you win the opener.
3
You can't blame Coleman Hawkins for the Illinois loss. He did a bit of everything, leading the team in scoring while contributing his usual rebounds and defense.
The Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show is right around the corner on Lite Rock 97.5-FM. Your calls at 217-356-9397 and texts at 217-351-5357. #Illini pic.twitter.com/obe4RpI0uI— Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS (@whms975) February 26, 2023
4
Great to hear Villanova legend Jay Wright working as analyst on the CBS broadcast. Few announcers have more credibility than the two-time NCAA champion.
My limited interactions were always positive with Wright. One time, he had me call him at home to talk about an upcoming Illinois opponent in the NCAA tournament and offered tremendous insight. I was a fan from that point on.
COLEMAN HAWKINS, GOODNESS! pic.twitter.com/RhtbwFyNCn— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 26, 2023
5
Wright just turned 61 on Christmas Eve and looks younger than that. I wonder if the right job and a big wad of cash might convince him to return to the sidelines. Or, he can enjoy the life of a rich former coach.
6
Wright heaped praise on Ohio State freshman Brice Sensabaugh, who drew an early foul on a three-point shot. The infraction was by Illinois' Matthew Mayer, who Wright said often draws fouls on three-pointers himself.
7
Wright liked it when Illini star Terrence Shannon Jr., passed on an open look to pass to Mayer for a three, which the Baylor transfer nailed. Wright called Shannon "unselfish."
RJ Melendez is a highlight waiting to happen in transition. 💥@MelendezRamses x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/Q5H9TUizt4— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 26, 2023
8
CBS studio analyst Clark Kellogg didn't hide his college allegiance.
The longtime announcer, who coined the term "spurtability" is a proud alum of Ohio State. He openly rooted for the Buckeyes during halftime.
Kellogg's history in Columbus is brought up often during telecasts.
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 26, 2023
For the 25th time…
YOUR BOILERMAKERS ARE BIG TEN CHAMPIONS!
📈 The most titles in @B1GMBBall history! pic.twitter.com/JrboFBuKXt
9
Illinois finished the shortest month of the year with a 3-4 record. Last season Illinois was 5-3 in February.
Purdue, meanwhile, cemented the Big Ten title. Congrats, Boilermakers.
We don't back down.#Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/rs9j4BcDH9— Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 26, 2023
10
How did Ohio State build a 12-point lead at halftime? Well, hitting 61 percent of its shots was a big part of it. And so was a 23-9 edge om the glass. Bruce Thornton had 13 points at the break for the Buckeyes.
.@deonthomas25 and @BBarn64 are ready to go @IlliniMBB on @wdws1400 @whms975 @IlliniHQ @Learfield pic.twitter.com/l4SVYCMfIH— Ed Bond (@EdIllini) February 26, 2023