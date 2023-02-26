Illinois Ohio St Basketball

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., right, finished with 10 points in Sunday’s 72-60 Big Ten loss by the Illini against Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

You can't lose to the 13th-place team in the Big Ten.

Not when said team had dropped nine in a row and was missing one of its best players.

But there Illinois was Sunday at Value City Arena in Columbus, losing 72-60 to hapless Ohio State. It was the most disappointing loss of the season for Brad Underwood's team.

Not than anyone tuned in on WCIA saw the end. CBS went to a commercial with Ohio State at the line and leading by 10 with under a minute left. When the network returned, the game had ended.

It won't be easy for the Illini to bounce back for games this week against Michigan and Purdue.

Here are 10 other thoughts following Illinois' loss:

1

The loss puts Illinois in a difficult position in the Big Ten, with the team now tied with Iowa at 10-8. Don't forget, the Hawkeyes hold the tiebreaker advantage because of their win at Iowa City.

Illinois is still a cinch for a first-day bye, but taking the first two rounds off seems unlikely.

2

Every loss against a lesser team hurts Illinois in the eyes of the NCAA tournament selection committee. Yes, the victories against UCLA and Texas are huge, but falling at Ohio State is a negative mark. Even on the road.

The last thing Illinois wants in the NCAA tournament is the dreaded 8-9 spot, which gets you a second-round game against one of the top four teams in the tournament. If you win the opener.

Illinois Ohio St Basketball

Coleman Hawkins drives to the basket against Ohio State center Felix Okpara during Sunday’s game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Hawkins scored a team-high 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, but the Illini lost 72-60.

3

You can't blame Coleman Hawkins for the Illinois loss. He did a bit of everything, leading the team in scoring while contributing his usual rebounds and defense.

4

Great to hear Villanova legend Jay Wright working as analyst on the CBS broadcast. Few announcers have more credibility than the two-time NCAA champion.

My limited interactions were always positive with Wright. One time, he had me call him at home to talk about an upcoming Illinois opponent in the NCAA tournament and offered tremendous insight. I was a fan from that point on.

5

Wright just turned 61 on Christmas Eve and looks younger than that. I wonder if the right job and a big wad of cash might convince him to return to the sidelines. Or, he can enjoy the life of a rich former coach.

Illinois Ohio St Basketball

Matthew Mayer, left, drives the baseline as Ohio State guard Sean McNeil defends during Sunday’s game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Mayer had 11 points in the Illini’s 72-60 loss.

6

Wright heaped praise on Ohio State freshman Brice Sensabaugh, who drew an early foul on a three-point shot. The infraction was by Illinois' Matthew Mayer, who Wright said often draws fouls on three-pointers himself.

Illinois Ohio St Basketball
Terrence Shannon Jr. drives to the basket between Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton, left, and Justice Sueing during the first half of Sunday’s Big Ten game in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

7

Wright liked it when Illini star Terrence Shannon Jr., passed on an open look to pass to Mayer for a three, which the Baylor transfer nailed. Wright called Shannon "unselfish."

8

CBS studio analyst Clark Kellogg didn't hide his college allegiance.

The longtime announcer, who coined the term "spurtability" is a proud alum of Ohio State. He openly rooted for the Buckeyes during halftime.

Kellogg's history in Columbus is brought up often during telecasts.

9

Illinois finished the shortest month of the year with a 3-4 record. Last season Illinois was 5-3 in February.

Purdue, meanwhile, cemented the Big Ten title. Congrats, Boilermakers.

10

How did Ohio State build a 12-point lead at halftime? Well, hitting 61 percent of its shots was a big part of it. And so was a 23-9 edge om the glass. Bruce Thornton had 13 points at the break for the Buckeyes.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

