I won the lottery when it came to seating Monday night, watching right next to longtime Big Ten official Ed Hightower. He retired his whistle a few seasons back after working 33 years in the conference (and 36 overall).
The youngish-looking 70-year-old, Hightower in his first season as senior advisor to the commissioner for officiating.
Hightower plans to attend about 35 games in person, observing the officials and the overall game.
Hightower splits his time between Edwardsville, where he was school superintendent, and Fort Myers, Fla.
There aren't many officials with a better reputation or a higher level of accomplishment. He worked 12 Final Fours and six title games. He was lead official for the 1993 Michigan-North Carolina game that featured Chris Webber's ill-fated timeout call.
Rough night for Notre Dame. Not only did the basketball team lose to Illinois, but the football team is apparently losing coach Brian Kelly to LSU. Weird move for Kelly, the all-time wins leader in South Bend.
Late in the game, the crowd started chanting "LSU." Wonder if the Irish knew what that was about.
Speaking of football coaches for nearby teams, Chicago Bears leader Matt Nagy's name came up during the second half Monday. With about 10 minutes left, the crowd started chanting "Fire Nagy." He probaby wasn't watching.
9
It's the continuation of my "Freshman of the Game" and the winner is Melendez. In the first start of his college career, he finished with six points, hitting two three-pointers. He chipped in a rebound and an assist.
Pretty cool that the coaching staff felt good enough about Melendez's progress to give him a start so soon in his career.
1 of 25
ui bkb nd
The band with this weeks newspaper flavor before the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Even with Notre Dame throwing multiple defenders at Kofi Cockburn, the Illinois center registered 28 points during Monday night’s win at State Farm Center in Champaign, the third straight game Cockburn has scored 20-plus points.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21), Notre Dame's forward Paul Atkinson (20) and Notre Dame's guard Cormac Ryan (5) in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Even with Notre Dame throwing multiple defenders at Kofi Cockburn, the Illinois center registered 28 points during Monday night’s win at State Farm Center in Champaign, the third straight game Cockburn has scored 20-plus points.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) and Notre Dame's forward Nate Laszewski (14) in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
Illinois guard Ramses Melendez (15) and Notre Dame's forward Nate Laszewski (14) in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
The UIbench reacts as Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) draws a charge in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Notre Dame's guard Prentiss Hubb (3) the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
The Orange Krush reacts to a call against Notre Dame in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer (11) over Notre Dame's guard Cormac Ryan (5) in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Notre Dame's guard Cormac Ryan (5) in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21), Notre Dame's forward Paul Atkinson (20) and Notre Dame's guard Cormac Ryan (5) in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Notre Dame's guard Cormac Ryan (5) in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) towards the end of the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
Orange Krush with foam strips in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) jokes with a ref during time out in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer (11) and Notre Dame's forward Paul Atkinson (20) in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
Illinois guard Jacob Grandison (3) and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood an dIllinois guard Alfonso Plummer (11) in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer (11) in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Notre Dame's forward Nate Laszewski (14) in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Notre Dame's guard Blake Wesley (0) in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
Notre Dame's forward Nate Laszewski (14) holds on to Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21)'s jersey in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
ui bkb nd
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) over Notre Dame's forward Paul Atkinson (20) in the ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
10
Illinois coach Brad Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas after the game on WDWS. Yes, he wishes his bench included more available players.
"This flu bug is nasty. It's kicked our tail. I'm really proud of guys fighting through it." Underwood said.