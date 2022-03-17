Bonus round: Underwood could cash in with deep run in tournament
$125,000 for bringing home a piece of Illinois’ first Big Ten basketball title in 17 years? Check.
Fifty grand for making it back to the NCAA tournament? Check.
Another $15K for snapping a three-game skid against Missouri, and beating Indiana, and surpassing 20 victories overall, and 10 in the Big Ten? Check, check, check and check.
What’s already been the most lucrative season of Brad Underwood’s five as men’s basketball coach could be even more bountiful if his Illini make a deep run in March.
The UI system’s second-highest-paid employee — with a pre-bonus total compensation package of $4.1 million, $100,000 less than football’s Bret Bielema made in his first season — Underwood is still eligible for six more pay bumps, according to the terms of his contract:
— Beat Chattanooga Friday in Pittsburgh to reach the Round of 32: $25,000.
— Beat Houston or UAB on Sunday to make the Sweet 16: $50,000.
— Win next week’s regional semifinal in San Antonio: $75,000.
— Deliver the program’s first Final Four berth since 2005: $100,000.
— Advance to the national title game in New Orleans on April 2: $125,000.
— Become the first Big Ten coach to win it all since Michigan State’s Tom Izzo in 2000: $250,000.