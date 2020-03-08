Beat writer Scott Richey captured the thoughts of Illinois seniors Andres Feliz, Kipper Nichols, Samson Oladimeji and Tyler Underwood as they prepared for their final home game Sunday night at State Farm Center, with the 23rd-ranked Illini taking on No. 18 Iowa at 6 p.m. in Champaign. Our Illinois men’s basketball reporter had each of them explain, in their own words, what their basketball journey as an Illini has meant to them. Up next: Tyler Underwood
Tyler Underwood attended three high schools in four years. One year each in Manhattan, Kan., and Columbia, S.C., before his final two in Nacogdoches, Texas.
The life of the son of a Division I basketball coach. Underwood’s college career played out in similar fashion, with initial stops at Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State.
Underwood’s college basketball career will end this season at Illinois. Through all of the moves — all of the different hometowns — he’s come full circle. He’s Illinois born, after all, when his dad, Brad Underwood, was an assistant at Western Illinois. The first story his dad told when he was hired at Illinois was Tyler wearing a Brian Cook jersey.
A lot of people don’t know I was actually born in this state. It was kind of at the peak when they were really good. Deron Williams actually just followed me on Instagram. That was a pretty cool moment for me. I was like, “Oh, wow, that’s Deron Williams. That’s one of my all-time favorite players growing up.” I just have a great respect for the tradition of Illinois basketball. I know how good it was. For us to be having all the success we’re having right now, and to be a part of that and get to put the jersey on every night and represent the orange and blue and everyone that came before me is a dream come true.
Underwood had other options to continue his playing career after high school. He even took an official visit to Wofford. The draw of playing for his dad — even if it’s meant three schools in five years — was too high.
I followed his teams around from when I was a little kid when he was a JUCO coach. I didn’t know Daytona from Illinois, but playing for him was always a dream of mine. When it came that time, I couldn’t say no. It’s been a dream come true.
I don’t know if you expect to necessarily change like that, but it’s what happened and I’m very glad it did. I’m a believer that everything happens for a reason. To end up here, it’s been awesome. These three years have been the best of my life. The tradition we have in this program basketball-wise and even Illinois as an academic institution, to get my degree from here, just means more. It’s been quite a good journey in my opinion.
Underwood will have two degrees from Illinois when he’s all said and done, with a bachelor’s in sociology and a master’s in recreation, sport and tourism. Basketball, though, is still in his future. In some form.
It’s probably a bad strategy, but I’ve kind of just focused everything on this season and haven’t put too much thought into the future. One of the things (my dad) taught me growing up was passion, and I think basketball is the one thing I have passion for. I definitely want to stay involved in it in some area. Coaching, there’s probably a good chance of that. Just don’t tell my mom.