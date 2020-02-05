Illinois beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is taking regular stock of where the Illini might end up in the NCAA tournament. Here are the latest bracketology updates:
Jerry Palm
Illinois simply playing in the First Four might have been enough for Illini fans this season following six straight years with no NCAA tournament appearances altogether. Illinois has instead played well enough to land a six-seed per CBS and face one of the First Four winners. Palm has the Illini in Tampa, Fla., waiting on either Utah State or Mississippi State to make it out of Dayton.
Joe Lunardi
Interesting matchup for seven-seed Illinois in the most recent bracketology from ESPN. Lunardi placed the Illini in Cleveland against 10-seed Stanford. The Cardinal were on a bit of a roll through mid-January, sitting at 15-2 with those losses to Butler and Kansas. Since? Stanford’s dropped three of its last four in Pac-12 action despite having a legit 1-2 punch in Oscar Da Silva and Tyrell Terry.
Mike DeCourcy
DeCourcy’s latest bracket projections for FOX got a bit of a shakeup after last week’s uneven performances from most of the top teams in the country. Illinois wound up a beneficiary of that despite losing Sunday at Iowa, as the Illini jump to a four-seed with a potential first-round matchup with 13-seed Hofstra. Taking down the Pride could set up a second-round game with Kentucky. At least it wouldn’t be at Rupp Arena.
Bart Torvik
Illinois is looking at a seven-seed in the latest round of T-Ranketology after going 1-1 last week, and there’s a bit of a trend developing with the Illini’s potential first-round opponent. It might behoove Brad Underwood and Co. to start checking out Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have rebounded after an 0-3 start to SEC play and done so behind the versatility of 6-foot-10 sophomore Reggie Perry.
Sheldon Jacobson
Like Palm, the UI computer science professor with an interest in bracketology has Illinois as a six-seed in his latest projection. Like Lunardi, Jacobson’s update has the Illini facing Stanford in the first round. So let’s dive a bit deeper on the Cardinal and Terry. The 6-1 point guard out of Minneapolis is one of the more under-the-radar freshman standouts in the country, averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists.