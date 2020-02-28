Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) and Northwestern's forward Jared Jones (4) in a NCAA basketball game at Welsh Ryan Arena on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) and Northwestern's forward Jared Jones (4) in a NCAA basketball game at Welsh Ryan Arena on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois 2017 alumni, L-R-Ben West, Cole Kirsch, Mitchell Talbot and Sam Selby celebrate a three point basket in their court side seats in a NCAA basketball game at Welsh Ryan Arena on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
EVANSTON — Alan Griffin exited Thursday night’s game with just more than 5 minutes to play to a standing ovation.
The Illinois sophomore guard had torched Northwestern for a career-high 24 points on the strength of 6 of 8 three-point shooting.
Most road games? That type of performance from a visiting player draws crickets. Maybe some frustrated griping.
When Illinois fans outnumbered Northwestern fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena — including a pocket of Orange Krush who did their surprise reveal after the first Illini bucket in the first half — the difference was stark. The arena couldn’t have been louder.
Northwestern managed to hang with Illinois in those final 5 minutes with Griffin on the bench. But hang with was all the Wildcats did. The Illini’s lead might have shrunk from double digits, but a 74-66 victory extended their winning streak to three and assured them their first winning season in Big Ten play in a decade in front of 7,039 spectators.
“It felt like a home game to be honest,” Griffin said. “We definitely had more fans than Northwestern did. Great support from the fans.”
Griffin paid back that support by handing his shooting sleeve to a young Illinois fan as he headed off the court. A nice memento given the fact Griffin made a career-high six three-pointers in the Illini victory, helping Illinois (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) sweep the season series against Northwestern for the first time since 2017.
“That was my first time doing it,” Griffin said. “He was a little fan. I felt like I just wanted to give it to him. That’s something he’ll probably look back on. I’ve been a kid like that before always asking for stuff being around NBA guys all the time. I always wanted one of their shoes or wristbands or an armband. It felt good to give it to him.”
Griffin’s teammates were just as happy about his performance against Northwestern (6-21, 1-16). Freshman center Kofi Cockburn broke into a giant smile after the game when asked about how Griffin played. Cockburn was waiting for that type of performance. It’s what he saw from Griffin both when he played against him in high school and with him for New York Renaissance on the Nike EYBL circuit.
“I know what kind of player he is,” Cockburn said. “I always try to tell him in practice, ‘Be the kind of player that you know you are. Don’t try to do anything else. Be the shooter that I know you’re capable of.’ I know him to be that kind of player. Just seeing him do it right now is a really good feeling.”
A change in Griffin’s pregame routine helped spark his breakout performance in the Chicago suburbs. He spent the hours before Illinois headed to Welsh-Ryan Arena with his headphones on locked into his pregame music. After the best scoring game of his Illini career, Griffin intends to stick with that routine — and his pregame meal of macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and chicken fingers.
“I wasn’t too up and wasn’t too down,” Griffin said. “I was pretty zoned out from everybody. I just zoned in on myself. My mindset was different. I was more relaxed.”
Griffin’s growth into a complete player — his improvements on the defensive end — have secured his spot in the Illinois rotation. He might have been celebrating made shot after made shot in the second half when he scored 17 of his game-high 24 points, but getting a stop at the other end was his next immediate thought.
“I think he thinks ‘score’ a lot,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “The problem at different times with him has been consistency on the other end. Now we’re seeing that. There’s starting to be tremendous trust.
“We forget Alan’s a sophomore who hasn’t been in those moments a lot. That’s growth. To be able to ride that hot hand — that feeling, that adrenaline — we had some challenges guarding them in the second half and Alan kind of kept them at bay.”
Griffin’s complete performance Thursday against Northwestern harkened back to the type of play he showed during Illinois’ foreign tour in Italy.
Fellow sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu has been challenging Griffin to tap into that all season.
“I always try to make him commit on defense because when he locks in defensively, there’s no way he shouldn’t be out there,” said Dosunmu, who added 21 points against the Wildcats. “He flourished out there. You try to get him the ball if he’s making shots. You try to feed whoever the hot hand is. It was great. He made shots. He offensive rebounded. It was great to see.”