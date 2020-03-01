CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn and Trayce Jackson-Davis traded Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors back and forth for the first six weeks of the season.
That established the Illinois center and Indiana forward as the class of, well, the freshman class.
Cockburn leads all Big Ten freshmen with six weekly awards this season. Jackson-Davis has five. No other freshman in the conference has more than Michigan guard Franz Wagner’s two.
So is it winner take all for Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors when the Illini (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) and Hoosiers (18-10, 8-9) square off at 1 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Center?
“Neither one are probably freshmen anymore in terms of experience,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Saturday. “This late in the year they’ve all played 27, 28 or 29 games — whatever the number is. It’s an exciting matchup.
“We’ll see how much they guard each other. I have no idea at this point, but they’re two young guys who have come in and impacted this league in big ways. There’s no question they’re not just two of the outstanding freshmen in this league, but in the country.”
Jackson-Davis, who leads Indiana in scoring (13.8 ppg), rebounding (8.0 rpg), blocked shots (1.9 bpg) and field-goal percentage (57.4 percent), has won two of the last four Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. Cockburn last won Jan. 27, but the Illini big man has gotten back on track in the last couple weeks.
Cockburn went through a rough patch in late January and early February. Both in scoring and rebounding.
The last five games, though, have seen the Illini 7-footer average 12.4 points and 9.8 rebounds with consecutive double-doubles this week in wins against Nebraska and Northwestern.
Cockburn wasn’t frustrated by his struggles.
“I expected it,” he said. “I knew it was going to come. It was just a matter of when.”
That self awareness that not everything comes easily to freshmen college basketball players — particularly in the Big Ten — is a sign of Cockburn’s maturity. That was aided by Illinois sophomore Ayo Dosunmu, who made a point of helping keep Cockburn on an even keel from the start of the season.
“I told him from the beginning of the season that there’s going to be points during the season where he wouldn’t play his best,” Dosunmu said. “He just needed to stay with it. When he was getting double-doubles at the beginning of the season, I always warned him don’t get too high, don’t get too low. Stay consistent and stay with your technique.”
Simply playing in the Big Ten has also helped Cockburn put together a successful freshman season. The Kingston, Jamaica, native has been challenged every night in league play facing the likes of Maryland’s Jalen Smith, Iowa’s Luka Garza, Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu and Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman. Playing against Jackson-Davis on Sunday is simply the next standout opposing big in what’s been a long list of them this season.
“You can put a lot of players from around the country in a lot of leagues, and they don’t have the size and the difference and demands it takes to be a big in this league,” Underwood said. “It’s something different every single night — a different size, a different athleticism. The maturation for him as a freshman to get through all that has been quite remarkable.”
Cockburn uses each successive Big Ten matchup as a learning experience. He’s adding to his game by watching — and rewatching — what his rivals do on the court.
“Every big is really good in the Big Ten,” Cockburn said. “Every big is versatile, and every big has something else they bring to the table. I just try to pick up one thing from each big and watch what they do best and try to learn from them.”
Cockburn points to his defensive skill set as improving the most this season. He’s been stretched in that regard having to face guys like Smith, Garza and Purdue’s Matt Haarms that extend their game to the perimeter.
Cockburn’s commitment to improve defensively is something that has stood out to Illinois senior guard Andres Feliz.
“He’s been great for us protecting the paint,” Feliz said. “I think that’s something he’s been doing better as the season’s got longer. He’s been great for us. That’s something that helps us as guards. We have that help coming from the paint.”