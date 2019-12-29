CHAMPAIGN — Giorgi Bezhanishvili looked Kofi Cockburn’s way more than a few times during Sunday’s nonconference finale against North Carolina A&T.
The two big men on the Illinois men’s basketball team made that connection work four times, including on back-to-back offensive possessions during the second half of the Illini’s comfortable 95-64 victory against the Aggies in front of 13,676 fans at State Farm Center.
Bezhanishvili faked a shot attempt from outside the three-point arc before dumping the ball down to Cockburn. The Illinois freshman 7-footer drew contact and knocked down the subsequent pair of free throws. On the Illini’s next trip down the floor, Bezhanishvili found Cockburn again. This time, Cockburn finished the play off with a dunk that sent players on the Illinois bench into a frenzy.
When Illinois’ offense ran through its 290-pound center, good things usually followed. Cockburn scored a career-high 26 points by making 11 of his 16 attempts from the field.
“Giorgi is the least selfish player I know,” Cockburn said of his sophomore teammate. “I’ve never played with anyone like him. He’s more focused on making the guys around him better, whether that’s by motivating them, pushing them, talking to them or passing the ball. He looks for me a lot. He looks for the open guy. He just tries to make the right play all the time.”
Bezhanishvili turned in a team-high five assists, four of which went to Cockburn, and more importantly, only had one turnover on an afternoon when he wound up being held scoreless for the first time in his Illinois career.
The Illini (9-4) didn’t need a big offensive game from their 6-foot-9 forward, however. Not with an offense that looked nothing like the listless one they had in a 63-56 Braggin’ Rights loss to Missouri on Dec. 21 in St. Louis.
Cockburn — who had one of his least effective games of the season against the Tigers, reaching 13 points but on 3 of 9 shooting while finishing with a season-low two rebounds — shook off any bad feelings from that game.
“I always had confidence,” Cockburn said. “I never lost it. Coach was emphasizing how important it is for me to make my shots inside the post. I just came out more focused. I just came out with a better mindset and finished my shots.”
Despite North Carolina A&T (3-11) throwing a variety of zone and man defenses at Illinois — Cockburn included — the Illini moved the ball much better than against the Tigers. That resulted in successful halfcourt offense and on the break, especially in the first half.
Illinois shot 52.9 percent from the field for the game, with Ayo Dosunmu (19 points) and Alan Griffin (18 points) complementing another standout game from Cockburn, who also pulled down nine rebounds — one board shy of what would have been his seventh double-double of the season.
“I was really pleased with the offense (Sunday)," Illini coach Brad Underwood said after his team had 22 assists — a far cry from the four helpers Illinois had against Missouri. “We lifted each other up. We made the right plays, and offense is fun when you do that.
“We turned down some good shots to get to some great ones. We’re not a selfish team. When we get in trouble and don’t have assists, it’s guys trying to make plays themselves. ... That was fun to watch and our bench is going crazy because they know (someone) made the extra pass and got (someone) open in the corner."
Dosunmu said Illinois had a more “aggressive” mentality against the Aggies. The sophomore guard emphasized that he didn’t just mean the Illini hunted their own shot, but had a willingness to put the ball on the floor and find an open teammate.
Underwood also said in the practices leading into Illinois’ game against North Carolina A&T that the Illini worked on post entries and utilizing the high-low game.
That played out on the second possession of the entire game when Cockburn spotted Dosunmu in rhythm for a three-pointer.
Dosunmu also proved difficult for the Aggies to contain in transition with the 6-foot-5 sophomore accepting a pass from Kipper Nichols off a missed shot and eventually finishing off a traditional three-point play to put Illinois ahead 27-19 with 8:32 left in the first half.
“I think the one that happens with Ayo sometimes is he plays at one pace and when he’s playing with a hesitation and a burst, he becomes really hard to guard,” Underwood said. “He got downhill and made a few moves just with a little hesitation move that slowed the defense. Then, he makes that burst and with his length and size, he’s hard to handle. Let him start making those threes consistently and he becomes another guy that’s awfully tough to guard in the halfcourt.”
With Cockburn and Dosunmu leading the team with 14 and 10 points, respectively, in the first half, the Illini sprinted out to a 50-34 advantage at the halftime break.
It was more of Cockburn, but also Griffin in the second half (16 points in the final 20 minutes), that allowed Illinois to put on the afterburners.
Grifin’s fast-break bucket off a steal from Dosunmu was part of a 24-11 run in the opening nine minutes, 47 seconds of the second half to help Illinois pull even further from the Aggies.
A Griffin dunk off one of the few misses from Cockburn all game only added to that lead with the Illini sprinting ahead 86-52 with 6:19 left for their largest advantage of the game.
In what was largely a near-perfect performance from Illinois, especially from his freshman center whom Underwood said has “exceeded” his coach’s preseason expectations, the third-year Illini leader still said Cockburn has something to work on as Big Ten resumes Thursday against No. 14 Michigan State (10-3).
“I said to the staff in the locker room: ‘He’s got 26 and nine and I’m mad he had a couple bad ball-screen coverages,” Underwood said. “You want him to be perfect, and you forget he’s 13 games into his college career doing that.”