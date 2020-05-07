CHAMPAIGN — Andre Cubelo spent not quite two months back home in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, last summer.
A routine developed for his time there. Driven by basketball, of course.
A 6 a.m. wakeup call allowed Curbelo to drive his mom to work. He’d need the car later in the day to make it to his 11 a.m. workout with his personal trainer Steven Garcia, who has also worked with NBA All-Star Kemba Walker and runs skills camps in both Puerto Rico and France.
After a break at home for lunch and to rest, Curbelo would hit the weight room.
That was Curbelo’s schedule five days a week — Monday through Friday — during his time in Puerto Rico.
“It takes a lot of commitment when you work on your own,” Curbelo said. “Sometimes you feel a little lonely, but that’s just what it’s going to take to get to the next level. You’ve got to wake up and say in your head, ‘Yo, you’ve got to work out.’ That was my mentality all the time.
“There were some 6 a.m.’s I didn’t want to wake up, but my motivation was to get better and better and better for my senior year and for Illinois. That was my motivation and why I did it.”
The rest of Curbelo’s summer back home in Puerto Rico wasn’t exactly carefree, either. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard also played for the New York Jayhawks on the adidas Gauntlet circuit and for the Puerto Rican national team in the U19 World Cup in Greece.
Curbelo wasn’t yet 18 when he helped Puerto Rico finish sixth at the U19 World Cup. It was his fourth straight year playing for the national team in a FIBA event after also representing Puerto Rico at the 2016 Centrobasket U15 Championship, the 2017 U16 Americas Championship and the 2018 U17 World Cup.
“It’s tremendous,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about Curbelo’s international experience. The future Illini point guard averaged 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in his four FIBA tournaments.
“It’s always advantageous to play up if you’re good enough and have that success,” Underwood continued. “He’s been able to do that. His game translates so well because he plays with a moxie and a confidence that is becoming of somebody much older than him. He’s got that ‘it’ and that swagger about him that is very unique. Then he’s fun to play with because he passes it, he shares it and everybody knows it.”
Curbelo’s summer workouts and his latest round of international experience simply propelled him into a standout senior season at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) this past winter.
He averaged 16.7 points, 8.1 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals for the nationally-ranked Crusaders and earned Maxpreps Third Team All-American honors in the process.
Curbelo’s individual awards also included Most Outstanding Player honors at both the Iolani Classic in Honolulu and the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Long Island Lutheran didn’t win either tournament — a third-place finish in both, in fact — but Curbelo still took home top honors.
The trips to Hawaii and South Carolina were part of the national schedule Long Island Lutheran put together to spotlight talent like Curbelo, Ohio State-bound and former Illinois target Zed Key and other prospects like 2021 recruits Rafael Pinzon and Drissa Traore, who both hold Illini offers. The Crusaders went 22-3 and were poised to defend their New York Federation Class AA title before their season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Curbelo and Long Island Lutheran still put together some notable wins in the 2019-20 season. Back-to-back victories against Sierra Canyon (Calif.) and The Patrick School (N.J.) in February stand out above the rest. If they weren’t the biggest wins in Long Island Lutheran history, Curbelo said, they were certainly near the top.
“It was packed, everybody was screaming,” he said about the game against Sierra Canyon, which boasted NBA legacies Bronny James and Zaire Wade in addition to several other elite recruits. “A lot of people came to watch Sierra Canoyn and then at the end they turned and wanted us to win. They were showing a lot of love to us.”
The national schedule gave Curbelo a taste of what college basketball could be between the travel — the Crusaders also finished second at the Montverde Academy Invitational in Florida — and the level of talent he faced on a regular basis. Curbelo played against five of the top 13 players in the 2020 class in the games against Montverde Academy and Sierra Canyon alone in addition to Illinois target and 2021 No. 1 Jonathan Kuminga in the win against The Patrick School.
“Playing a national schedule helps a lot — playing in a big atmosphere, going against good guys all the time,” Curbelo said. “In college and the Big Ten, you’re going to face NBA draft picks or at least really high (level) athletes. We had a rough start at the beginning, but we talked about with the national schedule that we have to be ready. We have to mentally be ready, physically be ready, because we’d travel a lot. Me and my teammates, we stepped up big time with those huge games.”
Curbelo considered Long Island Lutheran’s wins against Sierra Canyon and The Patrick School as statement victories. Notably, a statement in how he fared against top-level talent after not winding up a McDonald’s All-American or in either the Jordan Brand Classic or Iverson Classic.
“If I’m mad or something, not really,” Curbelo said about not being a McDonald’s All-American. “It’s just a game. They just saw maybe more potential in the other players. A lot of credit to them. I’m proud of those players. They worked hard for that.
“I just wish they saw what I’ve been doing. Not because of my athleticism. I’m not as athletic as them. I don’t score as much as all the other point guards. But I play the game the right way and play point guard the right way, which is getting my teammates involved and then looking for myself.”