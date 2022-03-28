CHAMPAIGN — Expectations for Andre Curbelo soared ahead of the 2021-22 college basketball season.
It wasn’t just Kofi Cockburn getting preseason attention as an All-American. Curbelo did, too, based off his strong finish to his freshman season with the Illinois men's basketball team.
Then Curbelo suffered a concussion in Illinois’ final exhibition game against Indiana University (Pa.). The fate of his sophomore season changed with it and not for the better.
Now Curbelo is looking for a fresh start. Elsewhere. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard announced Monday afternoon that his time at Illinois had come to an end and he was entering the transfer portal.
“Illini Nation ... where do I begin?" read the note Curbelo posted to social media. "These past two years have been insane. So many amazing moments and some hard times that we had to battle through. I am so thankful I could be a part of this program. Without my teammates and staff, I wouldn't have been able to accomplish all that I did personally (and) that WE did collectively.
“I'm thankful I was part of two amazing teams here at the University of Illinois (and) for the relationships I have made. I'm thankful for all of the support from the Orange Krush. You all were my energy and the reason I never stopped pushing. Unfortunately, my time here at the UIUC has come to an end (and I) have decided to enter the transfer portal.”
The concussion against Indiana (Pa.) on Oct. 29 turned out to be a season changer. Curbelo missed the Nov. 9 season opener against Jackson State while in concussion protocol but returned three days later when Illinois faced Arkansas State.
Curbelo was clearly not his usual self in the four games he played in November. He averaged 9.2 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds in that span, but was both inefficient (shot 30 percent) and a touch out of control (16 turnovers) offensively in a high-usage role complicated by Cockburn’s three-game suspension. It got to the point during the Illini’s second game at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 23 that Curbelo had to ask to come out against Kansas State because he physically wasn’t able to play.
Curbelo would miss the next 11 games dealing with the lingering effects of the concussion he suffered against IUP. He made his return against Purdue on Jan. 17 and scored a game-high 20 points in Illinois’ 96-88 double overtime loss to the Boilermakers at State Farm Center, but was sidelined just a few days later after a positive COVID-19 test. That cost him two more games.
The sheer number of missed practices meant Curbelo never really reached the full form that saw him earn Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors as a freshman in the 2020-21 season. The Vega Baja, Puerto, native averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 19 games this season and shot 32.9 percent overall, 17.6 percent from three-point range and 74.5 percent from the free throw line. His three-point shooting was slightly better than the 16.1 percent mark he hit as a freshman, and his free throw shooting was also a slim improvement.
Curbelo also finished with a lower assist-to-turnover ratio during the 2021-22 season. The sophomore guard had 60 assists and 53 turnovers in 19 games, which dropped his ratio from 1.6:1 as a freshman to 1.1:1 this past season. It was the give and take expected from Curbelo’s high-risk, high-reward style of play that often generated an equal number of highlights and lowlights.
“I just stay true to myself,” Curbelo said on March 19 in between Illinois’ NCAA tournament games. He played a key role, particularly on defense, in the Illini’s 54-53 win against Chattanooga before sitting the entirety of the second half in their season-ending 68-53 loss to Houston.
“I know who I am,” Curbelo continued. “I know the player I am, and I could really care less what people have to say. They're just on social media. They’re never going to come up to my face and say it. I know the player I am and I will continue to do my thing. That's who I am.
“I take high-risk plays, and I feel like that's what separates me from other guards maybe. Like everybody says, it's sometimes good, sometimes bad, but like I said, I'm going to stay true to myself and I'm going to continue to be who I am on and off the floor always.”