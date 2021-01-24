After former Illinois assistant coach Jimmy Collins died in December, Stephen Bardo put together a Zoom call with fellow former Illini to talk about their coach.
Deon Thomas couldn’t bring himself to get on that call.
“It was just too painful,” Thomas said.
The sting of Collins’ death was particularly sharp, especially after the death of former head coach Lou Henson in July and his stepfather, Everett Johnson, whom he refers to as his father.
“Coach (Henson) was a very important man that taught me about life, taught me a lot about basketball,” he said. “So, to lose him was shocking and definitely very difficult.
“And then to lose Coach Collins, to be honest, was like losing my dad, who I eventually lost after Coach Collins. So all of this has been really hard for me this last year.
“Losing Coach Collins is like losing a father. You talk about someone who has had constant influence in my life, not just basketball, but basically every decision I made.”
Until he was 11, Thomas lived without a father. Then, Johnson married his mother, and a major hole in his life was filled.
Johnson, who retired as deputy chief of the Chicago Police Department, divorced his mother in 1990, but Thomas never stopped calling him his father.
He provided “a different way of how to look at things and how to carry yourself,” Thomas said. “And that’s what he did, all the way up until the day he left this Earth.”
On Dec. 28, Thomas was dealt another blow with the death of friend Donnie Kirksey, a Chicago basketball fixture who coached at various high schools and served as an assistant coach at DePaul and the University of Illinois-Chicago.
“I knew him since high school,” Thomas said. “He was really a mentor in multiple areas — talking about coaching at the Division I level, we were in contact about my players when I was (coach) at Lewis and Clark. That also was a tremendous shock. Somebody who was so vibrant, who was full of life, and was connected to a ton of people, in the city but not just in the city. Just another big loss.”
Getting used to a world without multiple people who were so important in his life has been strange for Thomas. All he can do is fall back on his fond memories.
“They were always there and they were always constant,” he said. “And now they’re not. It’s weird.
“With Coach Collins and Coach Henson, you can’t share anything but good stories. I don’t have a negative story about the connections that I ever really had with them, it’s all been positive just because of the kind of people that they were.”