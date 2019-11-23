CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team has adopted some volleyball vernacular this season.
But unlike a Jacqueline Quade or Beth Prince kill at Huff Hall, a kill at State Farm Center is a defensive achievement from Brad Underwood’s team.
A kill is how the Illini describe getting three defensive stops in a row. The goal is six for a game, and they topped that mark in both Monday’s 66-53 home win against Hawaii and Wednesday’s 85-57 home victory against The Citadel. In fact, Illinois got Quade-level kills in taking down the Bulldogs.
“That’s something new this year,” Illini redshirt senior forward Kipper Nichols said. “What’s not new is us trying to establish our identity on defense. That has remained consistent.”
That identity has changed, though, with Illinois (4-1) set to return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday against Hampton (3-1) at State Farm Center.
Underwood brought with him to Champaign an aggressive, denial-heavy defense predicated on turning teams over.
His first two seasons saw the Illini rank fourth and 24th, respectively, in the country in defensive turnover percentage.
Underwood has pulled the reins on his defense this season.
It’s less aggressive. Less on the line, up the line. It’s also been more effective, currently boasting a top-60 efficient defense in the country — markedly better than the last two years.
“I think it was some self-evaluation,” Underwood said about his defensive scheme shift. “I think it was a little bit of (Kofi Cockburn’s) presence. I think it was about opportunities to exploit other teams. In a lot of ways, it came down to our fouling and our not getting fouled.
“When we had a year like we had last year where we didn’t get to the foul line and didn’t offensive rebound, it puts a real, real emphasis on what you do defensively. That was a concern. We knew Kofi would clean up some of that and help some of that. Sometimes you have to adapt to your people and your personnel. We felt like this was something that’s worked. Knock on wood, we’re not fouling and we’re rebounding like crazy.”
Kills this week have been in abundance. Stringing stops together consistently is the priority now for the Illini. That can be because of turnovers, but it’s no longer the end all, be all.
“A lot of momentum swings in a basketball game usually start when you can get three stops in a row or score three times in a row,” Underwood said. “We try to put those back-to-back if we can. It’s just been a way for us to identify a presence and develop a little bit of a personality on that end of the court.”
Trent Frazier has spearheaded the Illinois defense so far this season. The junior guard has been rock solid on that end of the court even as he’s struggled some with his shot. His solo stop on the final play of regulation against Nicholls State — giving Illinois a shot to get the win in overtime — was the perfect example.
Frazier regularly draws the most difficult defensive assignment first, even if the other Illinois guards get their own shot at the opposing team’s best backcourt player. Frazier limited Hawaii scoring leader Eddie Stansberry to 4-of-14 shooting, and the 6-foot-2 Frazier will likely get plenty of time against Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow, who is second in the nation in scoring.
“I kind of just do what the coaches tell me to do,” Frazier said. “Coach says run them off the line, and I try to do that. Contest his shots every time? I do that.
“The biggest thing for me, in my third year, it starts on the defensive end. I try to bring that energy for these guys. Communicating and getting stops every time we’re down the floor on defense. It’s just playing hard every possession.”
Underwood has seen serious defensive growth in Frazier since the lefty scorer arrived on campus in June 2017. He’s developed into a hard-to-screen guard with the speed to make up for any missteps and the conditioning to maintain a high level of play for 30-plus minutes per game.
“Trent had a reputation — and still does — of being an elite scorer,” Underwood said. “He’s very gifted, but what gets lost is Trent’s basketball IQ and his feel. Now he’s been in our system and knows. He understands the actions that are coming at him. He’s unbelievable in a scouting report — maybe as good as anybody we have — of not just knowing what he’s supposed to do, but what everybody’s supposed to do.
“We quiz our guys on scouting reports, and Trent’s never wrong. He’s got that knack to see it before it happens, and that’s allowed him to become elite defensively. He’s gotten stronger, and now he’s figured out how to use his speed to help.”