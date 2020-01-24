CHAMPAIGN — Illinois put together easily its most efficient half of basketball during the final 20 minutes of Tuesday’s win at Purdue.
In turn, the Illini shot their Big Ten best 55.1 percent overall from the field in the 79-62 win. Only wins against Hampton and Division II Lindenwood were more efficient.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood also knows that type of offensive performance can be fleeting. Even if Tuesday’s win came on the heels of the No. 21st-ranked Illini shooting 50 percent to take down Northwestern last Saturday.
All Underwood has to do is look back one game further when Illinois shot a season-low 28.6 percent against Rutgers on Jan. 11 at State Farm Center. That was the program’s worst shooting performance since a 27.6 percent outing nearly two years to the date in a Jan. 31, 2017, home loss to Wisconsin.
Defense won Illinois that Rutgers game. It likely would have sufficed Tuesday against Purdue, too.
“I thought the key to the game was our attention to detail on the scouting report,” Underwood said. “To hold them to 3 of 8 from the three-point line was huge. They make 9.8, I think, at home. We felt like it would be very challenging for them to make enough twos to beat us. That was a big part of our game plan, (assistant coach Stephen Gentry) had the scout and had our guys dialed in on it.”
Illinois guard Trent Frazier played a rather significant role in keeping Purdue in check from beyond the arc. The Illini’s 6-foot-2 junior — and arguably best defender this season — shadowed Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic from the opening tip. Frazier essentially was Stefanovic’s shadow he guarded him so closely.
Stefanovic missed both of his three-pointers Tuesday. That means in two games against Illinois this season, the Boilermakers’ top shooter is hitting at just 28.6 percent from deep. Against every other team, Stefanovic is shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range (and even better at home).
“He was shooting (53) percent from the three-point line at home and was averaging 14 points a game and leading their team at home,” Frazier said. “Just knowing he’s one of the heads of the snake, I had to cut the head off. Just being engaged and locked in for 40 minutes and taking all his three-pointers away helped us on the defensive end.”
Underwood has full buy-in from his team defensively this season. The shift in strategy — abandoning the uber-aggressive ball denial scheme for something a little more vanilla — has worked because of that buy-in.
The statistics are particularly stark in Big Ten play. Illinois ranks third in defensive efficiency in the conference behind No. 11 Michigan State and No. 17 Maryland, who handed the Illini their only Big Ten losses. Illinois is limiting its conference opponents to a league-worst 43.1 percent two-point shooting and just 28.8 percent three-point shooting, while mostly keeping said opponents off the free throw line in comparison to the rest of the Big Ten.
In essence, defense matters.
“We’re not going to have those nights where we shoot 75 percent or whatever it was in the second half,” Underwood said of Tuesday’s win. “We’re going to have to grit it out like we did against Rutgers shooting 29 percent for the game. Those are the ultimate toughness things we’re trying to get to.”
Frazier has the confidence to call Illinois the “best defensive team in the conference” even if the statistics don’t quite get the Illini to the top. Staying engaged defensively for a full 40 minutes is the path Frazier sees to the Illini’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013.
So does freshman center Kofi Cockburn.
“We just do what we do best,” the Illini 7-footer said. “We come out here and win the game on defense. Coach emphasizes that a lot in practice and in film. Shots go in — it’s basketball — but defense wins games.”