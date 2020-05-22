CHAMPAIGN — The NCAA’s cancellation of all remaining winter and spring sports on March 12 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic was immediately followed by a similar cancellation of all organized team activities. That moratorium on workouts and practices and weightlifting sessions has been extended twice since the original ban.
The NCAA Division I Council’s vote Wednesday to allow for the resumption of voluntary on-campus team activities in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball on June 1 is the first step in the process for sports to wholly return on college campuses. The NCAA also left the implementation of that first step to return up to individual universities.
The NCAA’s decision is one the Illinois Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has prepared for during the past several weeks. Different protocols have to be established to have structured responses to how student-athletes might be tested for the novel coronavirus and what the DIA response would be if one tested positive.
“You start thinking about what’s going to happen with the return because that will happen eventually, right?” said Kent Brown, Illinois associate director of athletics for media relations. “Our sports medicine staff has been working very hard at putting together a comprehensive — it’s very detailed — plan on how to bring student-athletes back to campus in a safe way. … They’ve been working on it for several weeks. They’re very close to having everybody sign off on it. It’s one of those things until everybody gives approval, it’s still in draft form.”
The June 1 resumption of voluntary workouts nationwide will come in the days following all four regions in the five-phase Restore Illinois plan advancing to the third phase. That phase would allow for gatherings of 10 or fewer people, limiting workouts for Illini football and basketball to smaller groups.
The timing of the move to Phase 3 in the state of Illinois preceding the NCAA’s end to the ban on practices and team activities allows the Illini to move forward at the same time as other teams across both the Big Ten and the country.
“We’re following the direction and protocols led by the governor’s office, by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, our doctors we work with at Carle and the campus,” Brown said. “Campus has a committee that’s developing protocols for campus testing. There’s a lot of different groups that we’re working with. I know our sports medicine staff has reached out and is in constant contact with their colleagues across the conference and probably a lot of professional resources they have.
“Everyone’s working together to come up with a plan. It’s obviously pretty critical to have everybody’s buy-in with the leadership we need to follow. We have a plan that’s very close. We’re just kind of waiting on everybody to give us the thumbs up on.”