CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is nearing a decade without an NBA draft pick.
Meyers Leonard was the last when the Portland Trail Blazers selected the Illini 7-footer with the No. 11 pick during the 2012 draft.
Leonard was also Illinois’ lone draft pick in the previous decade. He was preceded by just seven in the 2000s, albeit with a quartet of first rounders in Deron Williams, Luther Head, Brian Cook and Frank Williams. The 1990s were equally as lean with just four draft picks and Kendall Gill the lone first round selection in 1990.
The ‘80s, of course, belonged to the Illini. A total of 18 Illinois players were selected that decade when the draft went more than two rounds.
But that still included first-round picks like Nick Anderson and Kenny Battle in 1989, Ken Norman in 1987 and new Illinois Hall of Famer Derek Harper in 1983.
The start of a new decade finds Illinois perhaps nearing the end of its draft-less streak. Maybe even this year, although neither Ayo Dosunmu nor Kofi Cockburn is currently projected to be picked in many of the major mock drafts. Still, the All-Big Ten sophomore guard (Dosunmu) and Big Ten Freshman of the Year center (Cockburn) are testing the draft waters as early entrants with a June 3 (for now) deadline to return to Illinois and be able to play with the Illini next season.
“I think that they’re both strategically taking their time with this plan and executing this plan,” Illinois assistant coach Chin Coleman said in a recent ‘Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk’ appearance on WDWS 1400-AM. “I think they’re both very smart. Both guys will do what’s best for them, whether it is to come back or whether it is to stay in the draft.
“There’s a lot of intel out right now, and they’re collecting it all. At the end of the day, they’ll sit down with the people in their circles and make the right decision that’s best for them.”
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman considers Dosunmu and Cockburn feeling out their draft chances as a win-win scenario. Both for the players and for the Illinois basketball program no matter the decision.
“If they choose to come back, obviously, I think they’d have a chance to come back and be hugely important members of what I think could be one of the best basketball teams in the history of our program,” Whitman said. “I think it’s a team that could be a preseason pick to win the Big Ten and a team that could compete at a high level across the country.”
Should Dosunmu and Cockburn stay in the draft and be selected, Illinois would still benefit in a more long-term, macro-level way.
“If both of those young men choose to turn pro, I think that’s a feather in the cap for Illinois basketball,” Whitman continued. “We’re creating professionals. We’re a place where people come who want to be pro basketball players. You need look no further than Kofi and Ayo as Example A and Example B.”
Dosunmu and Cockburn’s success at Illinois might already be aiding that particular cause. Incoming freshman Adam Miller is already projected as the No. 32 overall pick in an early 2021 mock draft by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony that doesn’t yet take into account any current early entrants returning to college.
“Bottom line, we’re going to be there to support them and help them make a great decision,” Whitman said. “No matter what decision they make, we’ll celebrate that. ... I think if they have the opportunity to go off and have successful professional careers we’re going to support them in that, whether if that’s now or later. They’ll be a part of our Illini family forever, and we’ll always be thankful for what they’ve done here.”
Coleman said he thinks there’s a small percentage that both Dosunmu and Cockburn return to Illinois with a similar small percentage they both stay in the 2020 draft. One leaving and one returning, of course, also presents a pair of potential scenarios.
“We’re prepared either way,” Coleman said. “There’s a lot of different scenarios and ways this could play out. We’re just there for both of them. We’re helping them out of as much as we can with the information and with the intel. At the end of the day, they’ve got to make the decision that’s best for them.”