CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu was among the lone early bright spots offensively for Illinois this past Sunday at Iowa.
The Hawkeyes’ zone defense bottled up the Illini offense, resulting in purposeless action around the perimeter and too much settling for three-pointers by Illinois.
The few breakdowns in Iowa’s zone came when they let Dosunmu go to his right. The 6-foot-5 Illinois sophomore guard took advantage, turning those chances into six points during the first 10 1 / 2 minutes.
A second foul with 7:02 to play in the first half sent Dosunmu to the bench. That’s where he stayed.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood only rarely plays his starters if they pick up two fouls in the first half. Just 2.7 percent of the time, in fact, which ranks the Illini 345th nationally in two-foul participation per KenPom.
Dosunmu was back on the court to start the second half, but attempted just three shots, made two and finished with an efficient — yet too quiet — 11 points in Illinois’ 72-65 loss to the Hawkeyes.
Still, that 11-point performance at Iowa was Dosunmu’s seventh straight game in double figures and eighth in nine games in the new year. Big Ten play has brought out the best in the Chicago native, from his series of clutch shots during Illinois’ seven-game winning streak last month to better rebounding and a career-high 11 assists in the Illini’s road win at Purdue.
Dosunmu has elevated his game to another level in the last month-plus.
“You see that develop in players differently throughout their career,” Underwood said. “Most of that comes from confidence, and the confidence comes from experience. He got to grow and got to experience some of that in being considered the guy in some ways (last season).”
Most of Dosunmu’s production is up this season. He’s scoring more, averaging 15.8 points, after becoming the first true freshman to lead Illinois in scoring last season when he averaged 13.8 points and doing so with an improvement in overall shooting percentage and a rather marked bump in his efficiency at the free-throw line. His assist numbers are slightly up, he’s fouling less and he’s managed to keep his rebounding on pace to match his production in that regard from last season.
Underwood said Dosunmu was fortunate during Illinois’ 12-21 season a year ago. The team struggles might have been a tough lesson, but Dosunmu was fully immersed in understanding Big Ten play and the totality of the conference’s difficult venues, challenges on the court from just as talented players and how opposing teams would try and shut him down.
Lessons he’s put into use this season in helping lead Illinois into the national spotlight as the current No. 20 team in the nation challenging for a Big Ten title. The next test for the Illini (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) comes at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 9 Maryland (18-4, 8-3). The two teams are tied for the top spot in the Big Ten with nine regular-season league games left for both programs.
“There’s a confidence that comes because he’s seen that before,” Underwood said. “He’s changed physically — adding 19 to 20 pounds. He’s continued to work on the skill set part of his game, which is very good. For him, it’s just comfort and confidence that comes from understanding and experience.”
The improvements Dosunmu has shown to a more national audience this season — how he’s elevated his game — is something fellow sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili said he’s seen all along. The 6-9 forward isn’t surprised by Dosunmu’s continuing success.
“I’ve been watching it every day in practice,” Bezhanishvili said. “I always tell him, ‘Dos, you’re going to make the right play.’ He always comes up right. I see it every day in practice. It’s nothing new for me.”