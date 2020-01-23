CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu can be tagged with several appropriate labels.
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Illinois guard is a scorer. Dosunmu became the first true freshman to lead the Illini in scoring last season, and he’s on pace to make it two in a row as a sophomore unless he’s usurped by freshman center Kofi Cockburn.
Part of Dosunmu’s abilities as a scorer come in another spot-on label. That of fast break demon. He’s often times at his best pushing the ball up the court looking to get to the rim.
Closer fits, too. Dosunmu has made clutch shot after clutch shot during No. 21 Illinois’ five-game winning streak, finishing off Wisconsin, Rutgers and Northwestern and extinguishing any hope Purdue had down the stretch Tuesday night at Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers saw the latest evolution in Dousnmu’s game in person. The next mantle he’s assumed — playmaker. It’s one thing that Dosunmu is averaging 17.2 points on shooting 51 percent from the field, 33 percent from three-point range and 94 percent from the free-throw line during his last four games, but to do that while also averaging 6.2 assists in that span has taken his complete game to another level.
“My game has evolved,” Dosunmu said. “I like to make the right play each and every time, whether it’s getting an assist or shooting.”
What’s helped Dosunmu grow as a playmaker for his teammates as much as himself is the way Illinois handles “point guard” duties. The ball might not be in Dosunmu’s hands immediately — Trent Frazier provides the initial thrust — but the Illini offense is structured to get Dosunmu just as many opportunities with the ball as off it.
“We’re doing a better job of putting him in the right places,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Dosunmu. “Trent at the point ... that’s relieved a lot of stress from Ayo. It’s put him in position where he’s not having to necessarily play with the ball. He’s got movement before it, triple threat before it.”
Dosunmu set a new career-high with 11 assists during Illinois’ 79-62 win at Purdue on Tuesday. It was also his first career double-double, and Underwood was quick to point out that 11 assists were helped by Dosunmu’s teammates making their shots at a 55.1 percent clip for the game.
Still, Dosunmu put his teammates in position to succeed.
“When I have the ball in pick-and-rolls, it’s just natural for me to make the right play,” Dosunmu said. “I’m not forcing anything. I take what the defense gives me, whether that’s throwing a lob to Kofi, throwing it back to Trent for a three or skipping it to Giorgi (Bezhanishvili). I like making the right play every time.”
Cockburn has benefitted as much as any Illini from Dosunmu’s growth as a playmaker. The two have developed an effective dynamic in ball screen action, and Illinois opened the second half Tuesday with a powerful alley oop dunk by Cockburn from Dosunmu. Underwood joked Cockburn owed Dosunmu dinner for helping facilitate his 22-point night.
“I love Ayo to death,” Cockburn said. “Our relationship off the court is really good, and I think that translates over to basketball — me trusting him and him trusting me. Whenever I come off the screen, he’s going to throw it has high as possible, and I have to go it.”
Dosunmu reads his ball screen action with Cockburn like a quarterback does a secondary. How the help defense reacts to the screen determines the play Dosunmu will make. He might have other open teammates, but a hard rim run by Cockburn is always an option.
“I throw that ball high,” Dosunmu said. “Nobody else can get to it but him.”
Dosunmu has that trust in his teammates. It’s reciprocated whether the Chicago native is acting as playmaker, scorer or closer. Like Tuesday when Purdue had pulled within nine points with less than five minutes to play and Dosunmu pulled up for a pair of mid-range jumpers.
“Run back on defense,” Cockburn said is the first thing he thinks when Dosunmu takes shots like that down the stretch. “Literally. I’m not even kidding. Run back on defense. At halftime he was like, ‘Yo, I’ve got to make those shots.’ I’m like, ‘Yo Ayo, we know what you do, man. I know when you’re called upon you’re going to come through.’”
Dosunmu has. Repeatedly. And it’s one of the reasons Illinois will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday’s game at Michigan with a chance to win six straight Big Ten games for the first time since the 2004-05 season.