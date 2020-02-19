UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Ayo Dosunmu strutted away from the postgame handshake line at Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday night gesturing for a little noise from the crowd.
Dosunmu’s first target — what remained of the Penn State student section — wasn’t all that interested in pumping up the Illinois sophomore guard. Dosunmu got a few yells and frustrated, angry gestures.
So Dosunmu turned his attention to the dozen or so orange-clad Illinois fans on their feet and cheering in the stands behind the Illini bench. They were interested in celebrating after Illinois snapped its four-game losing streak by knocking off No. 9 Penn State 62-56 in front of 9,506 spectators for its first road win against a top 10 team since 2012.
That it came a week — give or take a couple hours — after Dosunmu finished Illinois’ home loss to Michigan State on Feb. 11 writhing on the ground in pain after injuring his left leg made it all that much sweeter for the Illini.
Illinois certainly missed Dosunmu’s shotmaking ability in its loss this past Saturday at Rutgers. But the way Illini coach Brad Underwood phrased it — that they were missing their “alpha” — shed more light on Dosunmu’s leadership qualities that were also absent.
The latter was on display when Dosunmu gathered his teammates around him after warmups concluded Tuesday night.
“I told them, ‘Follow my lead,’” Dosunmu said. “I told them, ‘I’m going to go out here and play hard. I’m going to talk on defense. I’m going to make all the extra effort plays. Follow my lead. Take on what I have. Take on my identity, and we’re going to win this game.’”
Dosunmu helped Illinois’ cause against Penn State with his play, of course. The 6-foot-5 guard led the Illini with a game-high 24 points. He was also mostly responsible for reversing a Penn State run that had the Nittany Lions back on top midway through the second half, and his floater with 16 seconds to play iced another Illinois victory.
“You see why we missed Ayo when we didn’t have him in the last ball game,” Underwood said. “He did what really, really good players do. He elevates his game. He makes the right play. He was spectacular (Tuesday) and closes games like most players of his caliber do.”
Penn State coach Pat Chambers chose not to foul on Illinois’ penultimate possession. He banked on his team getting a stop down just two points. Dosunmu mucked up those plans, faking a drive right before crossing over the Nittany Lions’ Myles Dread to go left and hit his game-clinching floater, giving the Illini a 60-56 lead.
“They didn’t run the ball screen out because we’d been trapping him or blitzing him,” Chambers said. “He went one-on-one, and he made a big play. He’s a big-time player.”
Dosunmu woke up Tuesday morning ready to play after admitting he just wasn’t quite there Saturday at Rutgers. That was only four days removed from his tumble and injury against Michigan State. The full week might not have had his body at 100 percent, but his work with athletic trainer Paul Schmidt and strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher put him in the right mental space to get back on the court against the Nittany Lions.
Dosunmu made it through Tuesday’s shootaround before the game and got the green light to play there. That’s where Illinois junior guard Da’Monte Williams said he knew Dosunmu was ready.
“He was moving around great after the knee injury,” Williams said. “It was a scary injury, but he was able to bounce back and still come out and play the game like he loves to play. I know how it is with knees and knee injuries. When he was back moving well, I knew he was good.”
The circumstances of the game made Dosunmu want to get back on the court. Illinois was 0 for February heading into Tuesday night’s showdown with Penn State. A complete reversal of fortune after such a strong January in the Big Ten.
“Huge game,” Dosunmu said. “One of those games where you get one chance to do it. Think about it. Our remaining schedule, we don’t have any more top 10 games. A lot of people don’t get to do it in their whole career.
“I felt that me coming out here and playing 75-80 percent, I’d be good because of the mindset I have would get me over the 20 percent I was lacking. I just wanted to come out and help my team win a game — do whatever I could to help my team win a game — because I know that to get to the unfinished business we have, we had to win this game.”
That mentality is what stood out most to Underwood. The Illinois coach was just as appreciative for what Schmidt and Fletcher did in getting Dosunmu physically able to play, but he credited his sophomore leader for the final step in getting on the court. And leading his team to a crucial victory.
“Most guys could have used this as a, ‘Oh, I’m just coming back, and I’ve got a built-in excuse,’” Underwood said. “Ayo’s about winning. You see that kind of ‘Mamba Mentality’ that he has. He worked his tail off. He wants to be out there because he’s an unbelievable teammate. He knows we struggled without him the other night.”