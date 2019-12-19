CHAMPAIGN — The level of hype and expectations around Ayo Dosunmu heading into the 2019-20 season was, at minimum, on par with the same for the Illinois men’s basketball team as a whole.
Of course, if the Illini were going to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2012-13 season, the idea was Dosunmu would be leading the charge.
Growth is not always linear and rarely exponential. Dosunmu’s numbers through 11 games this season, though, line up fairly closely with his production as a freshman.
He’s scoring a little more with higher efficiency inside the three-point line and lower efficiency beyond the arc. He’s also a more consistent free-throw shooter and is averaging essentially the same number of assists.
On the flip side, Dosunmu’s rebounding is down, his steals are down, his blocks are down and his turnovers are up.
“I don’t think there’s any question he hasn’t performed as well as the fans thought,” former Illinois guard Trent Meacham said during an appearance on WDWS 1400-AM’s ‘Monday Night SportsTalk’ at the Esquire in downtown Champaign. “I think even as he thought he would. Everybody’s kind of adjusting to different roles, and that’s mostly because of Kofi (Cockburn).”
Meacham’s own professional basketball career kept him from following Illinois all that closely. An eight-year career playing in Austria, Germany, France and Italy meant a lot of 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. Illini tipoffs in Europe. Now that he’s back in Champaign, Meacham and his family — wife Theresa and sons Andrew, Malachi and Dominic — are semi-regulars at State Farm Center.
Illinois fans got a taste of what Meacham would like to see more of in Dosunmu’s game during the Illini’s 69-55 victory against Old Dominion last Saturday night. The 6-foot-5 guard got some early fast break opportunities, he converted them and finished with 14 points in the win.
“He’s so good in transition,” Meacham said. “I think he needs to feed more off defense. If he can really harass teams and disrupt teams on defense, he can get deflections and get in the open court. That’s where he’s most effective.”
The first comparison that came to Meacham’s mind for Dosunmu was former NBA guard Leandro Barbosa. The 2007 NBA Sixth Man of the Year and 2015 NBA champion earned the nickname “The Brazilian Blur” during his time in the U.S.
“He had a set shot from the three, but was a pretty good shooter,” Meacham said. “So good in transition. That would be a good guy for (Dosunmu) to study.”
Meacham would also like to see a shift in how Dosunmu operates in the halfcourt. Illinois still pushes for quick scoring chances but won’t force them. Halfcourt offense is important, and maybe even moreso now with the Illini’s adjusted tempo as low as it’s been in the Brad Underwood era.
“He needs to do a better job of playing without the ball,” Meacham said. “We don’t have too many guys that are great without the ball. Can he create a little advantage before he gets the ball and be better off the catch? I think that’s where he could really improve as opposed to having the ball up top and playing with ball screens.”
Dosunmu using defense to generate his ideal offensive opportunities is what Illinois has leaned into as a team in the last couple weeks. Meacham sees the Illini’s growing identity since the near upset at Maryland as “this old school kind of bully ball” with Cockburn leading the way in the post and several guards capable of physical play, including Dosunmu.
“I looked at that Maryland game as what turned it around,” Meacham said. “I think as fans we get really into the wins and losses — of course we want to see us win — but Underwood, I think he saw this identity starting to form.
“We’re not a great passing team. We’re not a very good shooting team. But we’re great rebounding, and we can be really good defensively. This team can really be tough defensively because we’ve got length, we’ve got toughness and we’ve got size and we’re defending without fouling.”