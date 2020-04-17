CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu could easily have declared for the NBA draft after his freshman season at Illinois. A single nagging detail, though, gave him pause.
Dosunmu hadn’t done much else but win during his basketball career. The Chicago native helped right the ship his freshman year of high school at Westinghouse. Then came a pair of Class 3A state championships at Morgan Park. A gold medal playing for Team USA at the FIBA Americas U18 Championship followed up his standout prep career. Then Dosunmu didn’t do much winning as a freshman at Illinois. Just 12 victories in an otherwise disappointing season.
“If winning was not a priority to us, we would have left last year,” said Quam Dosunmu, Ayo’s father. “We would have left.”
Dosunmu didn’t hit all of his individual goals in his sophomore season at Illinois.
While he did earn First Team All-Big Ten honors, he fell short of winning the Cousy Award or winding up on an All-American team.
Team goals were more successfully met during the 2019-20 season. Illinois won 21 games and was poised for potential runs in both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments before the season was cut short in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Dosunmu’s unfinished business was, well, still mostly finished. Even with the current uncertainty of what taking the next step to the NBA might look like, Dosunmu announced his decision to declare for the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday evening.
“He’s locked in,” Quam Dosunmu said Thursday.
“At the same token, we don’t know the outcome. We cannot put all our eggs in one basket. We’re not that type of family. We always plan for the unexpected and leave ourselves an out.”
Dosunmu’s ultimate goal, of course, is playing in the NBA. He’s staying ready back home in Chicago for whatever the draft process might entail. The door is not shut, however, for another return to Illinois.
“There’s a lot of uncertainties that we don’t know the answers right now,” Quam Dosunmu said. “We have all the experts and all the people that get paid big-time money, and they’re trying to figure it out themselves. We’re just following the guidelines they tell us. That’s all we can do.
“With the uncertainty with everything that’s going on in the world, as of right now, we are Fighting Illini. The uncertainties of the world will determine if we stay with the Fighting Illini or move on to another chapter. We’ll go through that process.”
Dosunmu’s successful sophomore season saw him average a team-best 16.6 points, while also putting up 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
“Ayo is part of the foundation of this program,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a statement released Thursday. “We’ll forever be grateful to him for sharing in our vision as a high school recruit, and the contributions he’s made over the last two years to lead Illinois basketball back to national prominence.
“Ayo epitomizes our culture with his work ethic and the way he handles himself on and off the court. We will support him to the fullest extent as he goes through this process. There are many uncertainties in the game of basketball right now, but I do know this: Ayo Dosunmu is forever a proud Fighting Illini.”
Getting an NBA organization to believe in Dosunmu as much as Underwood does is the next step. Most current mock drafts have the 6-foot-5 guard projected as a late second round pick. Changing minds in a potentially truncated draft process likely not featuring a combine or individual team workouts is Dosunmu’s goal.
“They don’t know he’s legitimate 6-5,” Quam Dosunmu said. “They don’t know that he has a 6-10 1 / 2 wingspan. He can play the 1, the 2 or the 3. When you look at him physically and compare him to other guards, he was probably the biggest point guard in college basketball last year. That will change a lot of peoples’ mindsets.
“Then they’ll realize he’s a winner. They say he can’t shoot, but then the same token he had, what, nine game-winning shots? When it counts, he can put that ball in the basket. He can put the ball in the basket. He can defend. All of that will come out.
“We’ll wait. One (NBA general manager) is going to do their thorough homework from A-Z and is going to check all boxes. They’ll look at him like, ‘We cannot sleep on this.’”
Big Ten teams found that out the hard way this past winter. Dosunmu came through in the clutch — repeatedly — in Illinois’ breakout season. Game-winners or late-game daggers became the norm rather than the exception.
“When he was making them shots, I wasn’t shocked,” said Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin, who coached Dosunmu both in high school and on the Nike EYBL circuit. “It’s impressive because it takes a lot for a player to put it on his shoulders like that. A lot of guys are like, ‘Nah, I don’t want the moment. I don’t want the moment. I don’t want to take the last shot.’ He loves taking the last shot.
“Back when we played pick-up games, it would be 11-11 and I’m like, ‘Who are you passing it to? That’s your time now. You’ve got to put it in the hole.’ We always worked on that in open gym. Tie ball game. Last possession. That ball can’t go to the other end, man, because you’ll lose if it goes to the other end. I’d been working on that with him for three years. He was always prepared for that moment, and it came true for him.”