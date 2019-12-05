The Class of 2020 consists of Andre Curbelo, Coleman Hawkins and Adam Miller right now for the Illini. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down what each player is up to so far this season — and what’s to come out of the Big Ten’s top recruiting class:
ANDRE CURBELO
Consider Curbelo’s senior season at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) off to a good start. The 6-foot-1 point guard led the Crusaders to a 74-41 win against St. Dominic’s (N.Y.) on Wednesday by putting up 24 points, eight assists, five rebounds and five steals in the 33-point win at Visscher Gym. Class of 2021 Illini target Drissa Traore added a double-double (10 points and 11 rebounds) in the win. Long Island Lutheran, the reigning New York Federation Class AA champs that posted a 25-2 record in 2018-19, will be back in action Dec. 11 for its first road game at Chaminade (N.Y.).
COLEMAN HAWKINS
Prolific Prep will take an 11-game winning streak into tonight’s nationally-televised game against Hillcrest Prep after winning twice last week at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Dallas to stay unbeaten on the season. Hawkins has maintained his key role starting for the Crew this season, and is averaging 11.5 points, six rebounds and four assists per game alongside five-star guards Jalen Green and Nimari Burnett. Prolific Prep might need Hawkins to take on an even bigger role with Rutgers signee Mawot Mag and at least one backup big man in Pierre Geneste unavailable with injuries.
ADAM MILLER
Miller and Morgan Park opened the season with a win against Whitney Young — a duel for the Illini commit with Duke-bound guard DJ Steward. Miller has another matchup with a five-star guard headed to the ACC on Saturday against UNC-bound Caleb Love and Christian Brothers (Mo.) at the Chicago Elite Classic. The Mustangs will be looking to get back on track after Tuesday night’s 71-68 loss at Bogan. Miller’s best game of the still-young season came against Gary (Ind.) West Side, where he finished with 18 points, mostly on the strength of making three consecutive early three-pointers.