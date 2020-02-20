Before Kofi Cockburn and the Illini return to the friendly confines of State Farm Center next Monday night against Nebraska, sports editor MATT DANIELS breaks the state of Illinois men's basketball:
HE HELD UP
Sure, Ayo Dosunmu and his game-high 24 points was impressive at Penn State. Perhaps even more impressive, though, from the Illini guard? He was on the court for 36 minutes and 49 seconds, the most of any player. And it was a week after suffering what looked like a serious knee injury.
MORE ON AYO
Four Big Ten road wins by Illinois are tied with Maryland and Penn State for most in the league. In those four wins, Dosunmu is averaging 21.8 points, 5.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and is shooting 58 percent from the field, another reason why he’s in contention for First Team All-Big Ten status.
PROVIDING A SPARK
Alan Griffin showed his value to the Illini during large chunks of their seven-game win streak. Since returning from a two-game suspension on Feb. 2 at Iowa, the sophomore guard has kept up his production, averaging 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds to go along with his energy off the bench.
BIG MAN, BIG EFFECT
No freshman in the Big Ten rebounds better than Kofi Cockburn. And only Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis matches him in scoring. Cockburn will likely become the third straight Illini to garner Big Ten All-Freshman team honors after Dosunmu (2019) and Trent Frazier (2018).
FAVORABLE STRETCH
Nebraska doesn’t have a single road win this season. Northwestern is a putrid 4-9 at home this season. Those are the next two foes for the Illini to conclude February, giving Brad Underwood’s program a distinct chance to head into March on a three-game win streak.