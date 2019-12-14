CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood used his three-lead guard starting lineup to start the 2019-20 season.
It wasn’t a major change from the Illinois men’s basketball coach. He played his three lead guards together significantly a year ago. It simply meant getting senior guard Andres Feliz in at the opening tip.
Feliz immediately delivered. The 6-foot-2 guard came within three points of his career-high during a 23-point effort in Illinois’ season-opening 78-70 overtime victory against Nicholls State on Nov. 5. Followed it up with 21 more in the win at Grand Canyon three days later on Nov. 8.
The start of Big Ten play saw Underwood revert to last year’s starting backcourt, though. He liked the defensive matchups for long-armed junior guard Da’Monte Williams. Both for what Williams brings at that end and how it changes the assignments for Ayo Dosunmu.
“More importantly,” Underwood said, “it’s what Dre brings. That’s an unbelievable punch coming in when you’re bringing one of your best players off the bench and establishing that identity.”
Feliz’s production hasn’t really changed as his role did to reflect the bulk of his junior season. The Guachupita, Dominican Republic, native had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists in Illinois’ 59-58 loss at then-No. 3 Maryland a week ago. He followed that up with 13 points, three rebounds and an assist as the Illini took down No. 5 Michigan 71-62 on Wednesday night at State Farm Center.
Expect Feliz to be among the first Illinois players — if not the first — to pop up off the bench for Saturday’s game against Old Dominion. Illinois (7-3) and the Monarchs (3-7) have a 5 p.m. tip at State Farm Center as Illinois returns to nonconference foes for the next three games, and even coming off the bench, Feliz should be in the game not long after that start time.
Feliz subbed in at the 15 minute, 56 second mark at Maryland. Against Michigan, he came in with 13:57 to play in the first half as a free-flowing start pushed the first media timeout.
“Mentally preparing is the same thing starting the game or not starting the game,” Feliz said. “There’s only a few minutes in between. I’m ready to go from the jump.”
Feliz is not overly concerned with not starting. Or at all, really. He came off the bench in 29 of 33 games last season — his first with the Illini — and he’s still the team’s third-leading scorer this season, averaging 14.2 points, as his role shifts.
“It’s the same thing,” Feliz said. “I’m trying to help the team. It doesn’t matter. If I only play one minute or if I play 30 minutes, I find a way to help the team. That’s what I like to do. I like to give it up for my team.
“I’m trying to produce. Anything I can do to help the team, whether that’s on the defensive side or offensive side. I’m going to do it either way.”
Feliz was a weapon off the bench for Illinois last season. He set his career-high with 26 points — thanks in large part to making 16 of 17 free throws — in 29 minutes as a reserve in the Illini’s home win against Northwestern last March.
It was one of 10 games he scored in double figures in 2018-19 as the de-facto Illini sixth man.
Feliz’s teammates expect the same from him now that he’s back in that role.
“Dre’s going to do what Dre does,” Williams said. “Come in and play hard and get us in whatever coach calls or whatever him, Trent or Ayo call. Really just being a leader for us.”
Which five players start and which ones come off the bench, though, really doesn’t hold much weight with Underwood. He’s more concerned with who finishes games.
Feliz has been in that group the last two games he didn’t start and had the ball for the final two Illini possessions in College Park, Md., as Illinois tried to pull off the upset of the Terrapins.
“The Maryland game, the ball’s in his hands,” Underwood said. “The other night at the end of the game he’s in. He’s the one that understands that it doesn’t matter who starts, yet he impacts the game at a very high level when he does come in. It’s helped our team, and he’s a very mature young man in understanding that. It’s impacted our bench production a lot. It’s a very mature way of thinking for him.”