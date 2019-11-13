CHAMPAIGN — Here’s how Brad Underwood described Andres Feliz before the season started.

The Illinois men’s basketball coach called the senior guard the Illini’s “unsung glue guy.” Said the Guachupita, Dominican Republic, native could have as much value as any player on the Illinois roster.

32:43 Episode 73: On Opening Night, Brad Underwood's lineup & Andre Curbelo's upside Beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey said controlling turnovers is the key to starting 3-0 - and thus earning the Illini spot on his …

“He’s the guy that nobody wants to talk about, and all he does is everything right,” Underwood said in early October. “He’s an incredible leader. He’s a vastly improved jump shooter. His IQ, his character, is so reflective of everything we do on the court now. I don’t take that for granted.”

High praise from coach to player. Of course, Underwood saw what Feliz did in the second half of the 2018-19 season. Feliz’s scoring jumped nearly four points per game and his rebounds by two while his assist numbers stayed the same in the final 17 games of his first season with the team.

Then came a strong spring and summer, as Underwood continued to have eyes on Feliz’s continued growth. He also, based on the first three games of the 2019-20 season, must have known he’d be putting Feliz in a bigger role as a starter for the Illini (2-1).

The argument can be made now that Feliz is more than just the Illini’s “glue guy” even if he still has value in that regard. Going into next Monday’s 7 p.m. home game against Hawaii (2-1), Feliz is averaging 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists. The ball was in his hands when the season opener against Nicholls State on Nov. 5 went to overtime and again late in the game last Friday night at Grand Canyon when the Antelopes made a run. He remains a stabilizing presence in the Illinois backcourt.

“That’s one of the biggest reasons he’s starting,” junior guard Trent Frazier said. “With him being a veteran on this team, he knows what coaches want from the three guards playing on the court. He doesn’t force anything, he takes great shots and he gets after it on defense. He’s like one of those bugs — you know, gnats — that doesn’t leave you alone on both sides of the floor. He’s always been great for us.”

That notion that Feliz has always been great for the Illini circles back to what he did when he arrived last season. How Feliz has approached the game hasn’t changed. His comfort level, including knowing he can compete at this level, is higher, and the subsequent jump in production is the result.

“He’s extremely valuable and does so many things correctly that it trickles down,” Underwood said. “It becomes contagious with our other players because they know how hard he works, and they know how hard he competes. He pushes our guys to expect to win. Talk about a competitive sucker. Dre’s that.”

Comfort level and confidence have gone hand in hand for Feliz in the second half of last season and into the first three games of this one. Especially the latter.

“This year he’s much more confident in his overall game,” sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “You can see when someone’s a confident player. He’s shooting the ball with confidence. He’s making decisions with confidence. Confidence is everything in basketball. Without confidence, it’s very hard to be successful in the game of basketball. He does the little things, and he wants to be great.”

That’s on both ends of the court. A canine reference is pretty typical when Feliz’s teammates or coaches discuss his ability on the defensive end. Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili both call him a dog.

“When he gets out there he basically, I don’t want to say it like this, but he drags other players with him,” Bezhanishvili said. “He’s a dog. He plays tough, tough defense. He’s just a tough player out there, and when he talks everybody listens to him. On the court when he gets out there, he basically leads other players by his example, by his mentality (and) by his game.”

Underwood went breed specific in calling Feliz a “pitbull” defensively.

“He’s a guy that’s tenacious in everything he does,” Underwood said. “There’s an aggression with which he plays that he’s unique. There’s very little passiveness in his game. That translates and allowed him to make the adjustment last year from the junior-college ranks to the Big Ten quicker than normal probably. It’s also very contagious within our team. There’s tremendous value in having a guy like that.”

Dosunmu and Frazier have been on the receiving end of Feliz’s rather aggressive defensive approach the last year-plus in practice. While the three guards now start together — or at least they have for three games so far this season — they get an opportunity to square off daily at Ubben Basketball Complex.

“He tries to kick our butt every day,” Frazier said. “I think that’s the biggest thing about him. He’s not afraid of anything. He’s ready for all challenges and ready to take them on. His physicality — the way he plays — he goes at your neck.”

Those matchups aren’t one-sided, though. Frazier said the Illini guards learn from each other at every opportunity. Frazier and Dosunmu can also give as good as they get from Feliz.

“He wants to get me better and get the whole team better,” Dosunmu said. “We go at each other. I don’t let anybody just go at me, now, but we go at each other. We want to win. We want to be competitive.”