CHAMPAIGN — Michael Finke received his first taste of The Basketball Tournament last summer.
While he was on an Illinois BC team with several players with Champaign ties, even a few fellow Centennial graduates, most of his new teammates were unknowns.
“I literally met everyone on the team a few days before,” Finke said. “I don’t know if I even knew everyone’s name going into the first game.”
Finke’s experience in this year’s tournament will feel considerably different. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward will team up with former Illinois teammates Malcolm Hill, Leron Black, Rayvonte Rice and Nnanna Egwu, soon-to-be graduate Andres Feliz and as many as three more former Illini on House of ‘Paign.
Finke was announced as the newest roster addition on Friday afternoon.
That familiarity could come in handy in The Basketball Tournament, which is still scheduled to start in late July. The Illinois alumni team will open tournament play in the Columbus, Ohio, regional.
“It’s not just that we played together on the court,” Finke said. He teamed up with Hill and Black for multiple seasons and redshirted during Rice and Egwu’s final year in Champaign.
“For the most part, we all still keep in contact with each other to this day,” Finke continued. “Malcolm and me talk pretty much every day. That’s a really good friendship that we all have. Now that we’re able to finally do it and go out there and play on the same team together will be pretty fun.”
Finke’s run in last year’s The Basketball Tournament wound up being brief. He had six points and eight rebounds, but Illinois BC couldn’t get past Carmen’s Crew. The Ohio State alumni team ultimately wound up winning the tournament and $2 million, winner-take-all prize.
“Honestly, going into it, I didn’t know what to expect,” Finke said about his first experience in The Basketball Tournament. “I was curious if people would just kind of take it easy on defense here and there and try to get their points. It kind of caught me off guard a little bit with how competitive it was. You’re playing against true pros.
“Everyone was going as hard as they could because it was $2 million on the line. Everybody wants to do what they can to win that.”
While the status of this year’s The Basketball Tournament is still somewhat in limbo given the COVID-19 pandemic, Finke is looking forward to it for more than just the opportunity to team up with a bunch of former Illini. The timing of the tournament leads directly into the next overseas season.
The 24-year-old Finke played in both Poland and Estonia during the 2019-20 season, and a good showing in The Basketball Tournament could help his chances to land with another team for the 2020-21 season.
That next season, of course, is also currently in limbo.
“There’s so much uncertainty now,” Finke said. “A lot of leagues don’t even know when they’re going to start next year. I’ve seen some teams negotiating with the higher up players, but right now I have no leads on anything.
“I’m just going to see what happens the next couple months. That’s something playing in the TBT can help. It can’t hurt you and only help you with your stock going forward.”
Finke started his first pro season playing for Legia Warszawa in the Polish capital. An opportunity to play in the VTB United league — one of the best in Europe — saw Finke change teams midseason to BC Kalev/Cramo in Tallinn, Estonia. He played 20 games between the VTB United League and in Kalev/Cramo’s domestic league and averaged 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds.
“A lot of ups and downs like any other season, but it was a really cool experience to not only experience one country, but two countries,” Finke said. “It’s something I’ll never take for granted. I was able to play on some good teams with really good competition. Being able to do that and play against the best competition night in and night out in Europe is something that I’m really grateful for. Hopefully I can keep the momentum going forward and hopefully end up somewhere in a good spot next year.”
Finke was able to have his fiancé, Alexis Lane, with him during his season. He said their time together in Poland and Estonia as they were immersed in different cultures made the overall experience even more enjoyable. They both had to return to Champaign unexpectedly, though, when his season was abruptly stopped in mid-March because of the pandemic.
“One of my teammates was telling me a few days before it all happened that his agent was telling him the NBA might cancel and FIBA might cancel, too,” Finke said. “I was thinking there was no way that was going to happen, we’re going to keep playing and they’re not going to send us home. Sure enough, the NBA cancels. The next day FIBA follows.
“Before I know, we were on a plane back to the states. It was pretty wild and really crazy quick how everything happened, but I’m just thankful we were able to get home safe and stay safe since we’ve been here.”