Dick Nagy, an assistant coach for Lou Henson's Flyin' Illini teams, has died after a prolonged illness.
"He was a man's man, an enforcer on Lou Henson's staff," said Loren Tate during an appearance today on WDWS 1400-AM. "He was a tough guy."
Family and friends were at Nagy's side early this morning, Tate said.
Nagy is the third member of the Flyin' Illini coaching staff to pass away in the last 15 months. Henson died in July 2020 and assistant coach Jimmy Collins in December 2020.
On April 26, 1979, Nagy joined Tony Yates as a Henson assistant, replacing Les Wothke, who had left Illinois to become head coach Western Michigan.
Nagy needed no introduction to Henson or his basketball philosophies. He had played for Henson at Hardin-Simmons and was the captain of Henson’s final squad in Abilene, Texas, in 1966.
At the time, Nagy was just three years out of high school ball in Syracuse, N.Y.
From the 1979-80 season through the ’95-96 season, he helped Henson’s Illini post winning Big Ten records in 14 of those 17 campaigns. During that span, Illinois won one Big Ten title, placed second three times and finished third four times. Nagy went on to serve as Collins’ assistant at Illinois-Chicago for five additional seasons and helped the Flames achieve their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.
From Mike Pearson's Legends, Lists & Lore:
Here are Collins’ and Nagy’s Top 10 memories of the 1988-89 season that saw the Flyin’ Illini reach the Final Four:
1. March 26 vs. Syracuse: The Illini earned a spot in the Final Four.
2. Dec. 19 vs. Missouri: Kenny Battle scored 28 points as UI improved its record to 18-0. Illini overcame an 18-point deficit.
3. March 4 at Indiana: Nick Anderson hit a miracle three-pointer at IU’s Assembly Hall.
4. March 24 vs. Louisville: Illinois won its 30th game behind Anderson’s 24 points.
5. Jan. 22 vs. Georgia Tech: Illini earned No. 1 ranking with a double-overtime victory.
6. Dec. 22 at LSU: Illini crushed the Tigers by 27 points in Baton Rouge, scoring a school-record 127 points.
7. March 11 at Michigan: UI won a school-record 27th game at Ann Arbor.
8. Feb. 9 vs. Ohio State: Stephen Bardo held Buckeye star Jay Burson to nine points.
9. Jan. 25 vs. Indiana: Illini snapped league-leading Indiana’s 13-game victory streak.
10. March 8 vs. Iowa: Lowell Hamilton, Battle and Anderson played their final home game. Kendall Gill returned to the Illini lineup.