CHAMPAIGN — Giorgi Bezhanishvili was in the process of cleaning his apartment last month when he realized all the extra space he had created in his living room simply by moving the couch.
With plenty of extra time on his hands after the cancellation of the end of Illinois’ 2019-20 men’s basketball season, the sophomore forward decided to put that extra space to good use.
By re-learning how to walk on his hands.
It’s something Bezhanishvili was able to do as a kid growing up in Rustavi, Georgia. It’s a little different now that he’s 6-foot-9 and 235 pounds. But practice makes perfect.
“My first goal was to break 5 seconds standing on my hands,” Bezhanishvili said. “I broke it, and then it was 10 seconds and I broke that. Now I can stand on my hands for 10 seconds, I guess. Stuff that just happens in the house when you are quarantined, you know?”
Bezhanishvili remained in Champaign while most of the rest of the Illinois men’s basketball team returned home when the season was canceled and classes moved online only in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bezhanishvili would have preferred returning home to Austria to be with his family, but the safer choice was to stay here.
Getting a flight to Austria two weeks ago would have been a challenge, and there was no guarantee he wouldn’t have been quarantined away from his family upon his arrival. The uncertainty of getting back to Illinois from Austria whenever the situation would have allowed also made Bezhanishvili hesitant to leave Champaign.
“It was just the safest thing to do to stay here,” Bezhanishvili said. “Also, I’m really, really isolated from everybody because there’s not a lot of people on campus. I’m pretty isolated. Overall, it was just the safest decision, but I definitely want to be back home with my family, to be honest. That’s a normal thing, I think.
“In a tough time like this, everybody is with their family staying tight and trying to stay healthy and stay together. It’s way easier to go through anything when you’re with somebody or you’re together, obviously, with family. I can’t, so it was safer for me to stay here. I have to have the right approach to this and still be positive about it. I can’t change anything at the moment. All I can control is to have faith and be positive about how this situation is for me and my family.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood also considered Bezhanishvili staying in Champaign the safest choice to make. The same applied to Belgium native and freshman forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, who is staying with a friend in Bloomington.
“It was easier for international guys not to travel at that time,” Underwood said. “There were a lot of restrictions being placed on guys. There wasn’t any ticket bought. We assumed we were going to be making a deep run in the NCAA tournament, so there wouldn’t be any spring break. Then it was just really a matter of convenience for anybody internationally. This all happened so fast within a couple of days in terms of decisions to be made. He knows he’s safe and in the best place he can be right now.”
Bezhanishvili stays in fairly constant communication with his mom, Lali, and older brother Davit through FaceTime conservations. They talk at least a couple of times per day, and Bezhanishvili said that has helped with their forced separation.
The rest of Bezhanishvili’s days have been fairly standard the last two weeks. He has his online classes and homework. The team has twice weekly Zoom videoconferences on Monday and Thursday nights to stay connected. And strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher has put together workouts the Illini can do from home without needing specific equipment.
That still leaves some down time, though. Down time Bezhanishvili is putting to use.
“We all know Giorgi; Giorgi can stay entertained pretty easily,” Underwood said, adding someone from his staff is in contact with Bezhanishvili on a daily basis. “My daughters show me all of his TikToks that he does. He seems to be doing very, very well. Just keeping the lines of communication open.”
Bezhanishvili has made it a point to embrace humor and having hope during his time social distancing. It’s not a surprise that his TikTok videos are dance inspired.
“What else really can you do?” Bezhanishvili said. “There’s a couple of facts. The fact is you should not leave the house. What can you do at the house? Should you be worried the whole time watching the news, CNN and all that stuff? Or you could make the choice and use this time to relax? Relax your body and your mind and have a sense of humor.
“I’m all by myself and still trying to have fun making those videos and making people laugh. It’s way easier. Time passes when you’re laughing. If you’re able to get through adversity like this with a smile and with some humor, I think it’s a great thing to do. I encourage people to get out their comfort zones and do something that will influence them positively.”
Bezhanishvili needed a little encouragement himself.
The first few days of social distancing — particularly as one of the few Illinois athletes that remained on campus — was difficult. Used to a regularly jam-packed schedule, Bezhanishvili wasn’t sure what to do with the sudden influx of free time.
Cue a word of advice from big brother.
“My brother told me, ‘Hey, just sit down on your couch and relax a little bit,’” Bezhanishvili said. “I felt uncomfortable because I just haven’t done it in so long. You’re always running. I’m running to practice. Then after that I’m running to class. Then I’m running to my learning specialist and then running to go work out again to get extra work in. Then I’m running to get food and rushing to get home to hang out with your friends.
“I’m always rushing, always have, and never really got time to just sit down and relax and not think about anything. It has no purpose, but sometimes you need to sit down and relax.”